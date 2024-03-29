Honda North Receives The American Honda President's Award

Honda North earns Top Honda Dealership for the 16th Time overall

DANVERS, Mass., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda North, a proud member and flag ship of the ICL family of dealerships, has once again secured the prestigious President's Award for 2023 from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This esteemed recognition, bestowed upon top-ranking Honda dealerships nationwide, marks the 16th time Honda North has clinched the title of Top Honda Dealership over a 24 year span!

The President's Award is Honda's highest dealership honor, reflecting excellence across all aspects of a dealership's operations. Criteria include outstanding customer service and satisfaction, sales performance, training initiatives, and facility standards.

"We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious Honda Presidents Award", says General Manager, Bryan Laskin. "Our team of dedicated employee owners has always strived to deliver the utmost level of service, and we are thrilled to see our efforts recognized once again. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Honda North team for their unwavering commitment to excellence every single day, as well as to our incredibly supportive and trusting customers. This achievement would not have been possible without their continued support and trust in us!"

Honda North's 16th win of the President's Award places it among an elite group of Honda dealerships. Only 13% of the 1,073 Honda dealers nationwide win this customer centric and hard-earned award.

"As the CEO, I am very grateful for the team at Honda North; the employee owners are dedicated to serve customers as best as possible while making it look seamless," added President and CEO, Joseph Hajjar.

The Honda President's Award Program aims to promote greater customer satisfaction each year by adjusting its objectives to match market dynamics. To further enhance and to continually improve the in-store experience, Honda North is currently under a renovation to update all aspects of the facility and customer areas with modern amenities.

"I could not be more-proud of our team for not only the service they provide our Honda customers but also how they believe in giving back to the local community", says Dealer Principal, Marshall Jespersen. "It is an honor to serve the public and their families but to be recognized further supports our belief in being Employee Owned and Customer Focused!"

Honda North offers the complete lineup of Honda vehicles. For more information on Honda's award-winning vehicles, visit www.honda.com. To learn more about Honda North, visit www.hondanorth.com.

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee owned company comprised of seven New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and 1 North Pre-Owned and Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

In 2024, International Cars, Ltd., will be opening Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, New Hampshire as well as Kia North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award 8 total times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award a total of 7 times. Also, Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please call Michael Nadeau at (978) 539-5006 or visit www.iclautos.com.

