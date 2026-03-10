Honda North Wins Again in 2025

Dealership Earns Its 18th American Honda President's Award and Achieves President's Award Elite

DANVERS, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda North, a flagship member of the ICL family of dealerships, has once again been recognized among the nation's top-performing Honda retailers—earning the American Honda President's Award for 2025, marking the dealership's 18th President's Award in 26 years. This year, Honda North also achieved the distinguished President's Award Elite designation (formerly Masters Circle), placing it among the highest–performing President's Award dealerships in the country.

The President's Award is American Honda's highest dealership honor, celebrating excellence in customer satisfaction, sales performance, training, and facility operations. President's Award Elite represents an even higher tier of achievement, recognizing dealerships that not only meet all award criteria but also rank among the top performers nationwide in new–vehicle sales and operational excellence.

General Manager Bryan Laskin couldn't be prouder of his fellow employee owners stating, "I give complete credit to the individuals that make this amazing company operate in such a reputable fashion. It is an honor to be a part of this team and have our efforts recognized by Honda on a national level."

Honda North also earned several additional national recognitions this year:

Honda Financial Services Council of Excellence





Customer Service Experience Award





Fixed First Visit Award

These prestigious awards honor Honda North for their exceptional service, customer satisfaction and ensuring vehicles are diagnosed and repaired correctly on the first visit.

"The numerous awards speak for the quality of our employees as well as our partnerships within the community. People have come to expect a respectful and quality relationship for all their automotive needs," says Joseph Hajjar, CEO and former Honda North - General Manager.

Honda North's 18-time recognition places it among an elite group of Honda dealerships nationwide. Only 10% of Honda dealers earned the President's Award this year, and Honda North stands out as the only dealership in its district to receive the honor.

"Year after year, the team continues to put the community and customer's first, though difficult to attain daily, it must be the goal of any great company," says Marshall Jespersen, Dealer Principal. "Our amazing employee owners and valued customers make Honda North an exceptional place to do business."

Honda North offers a full lineup of Honda vehicles. To learn more, visit www.hondanorth.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Nadeau

Honda North

[email protected]

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee-owned company comprised of nine New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and 1 North Pre-Owned, Kia North Danvers & Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Honda North has been recognized as a 2025 Honda President's Award recipient for the 18th time in 26 years! Honda North has also was awarded President's Award Elite, formerly Master Circle Award for the 3rd time. The President's Award Elite recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award eight times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award eight times. Also, Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars have earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please email Michael Nadeau at [email protected] or visit www.iclautos.com.

SOURCE Honda North