Honda Prize 2023 Awarded to Dr. Masato Sagawa of Japan and Dr. John J. Croat of U.S.

News provided by

Honda Foundation

04 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

- For Their Invention of Neodymium (Nd-Fe-B) Magnet and Their Contributions to Its Practical Application -

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honda Foundation, a public-interest incorporated organization, has announced that in 2023, the 44th Honda Prize will be awarded to Dr. Masato Sagawa of Japan (an advisor to Daido Steel Co., Ltd. and the president of NDFEB Corporation) and Dr. John J. Croat of the United States (former president of John Croat Consulting, Inc.), both of whom invented the world's most powerful permanent magnet, the neodymium magnet. They established two different methods for manufacturing the magnet at approximately the same time -- but completely independently.

Sintered and bonded neodymium magnets: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106338/202309290455/_prw_PI1fl_s8VnQv7X.jpg

Permanent magnets play an important role as a fundamental material in modern society and are widely used across various industries, including electronics, industrial machinery, and automobiles. When Dr. Sagawa and Dr. Croat started their research, the most powerful magnet was the samarium-cobalt (Sm-Co) magnet, developed in 1969.

In their independent research projects, both Dr. Sagawa and Dr. Croat pursued the potential of magnetic materials using iron (Fe), which is more abundant and has a greater magnetic moment (*1) than cobalt. They added the rare earth element neodymium (Nd), in place of samarium, and a small amount of boron (B) to the iron-based magnet, thereby creating the Nd-Fe-B permanent magnet. In 1982, at roughly the same time, Dr. Sagawa presented a paper on the sintering process, and Dr. Croat presented his paper on the rapid solidification process as their magnet-manufacturing methods.

The arrival of the neodymium magnet (Nd-Fe-B permanent magnet), which shows a high coercivity even with a piece just a few millimeters in size, enabled a significant size reduction in motors and hard disk drives, thereby advancing IT usage in society. The neodymium magnet now occupies 95% of the permanent magnet market for the use of motors in wind turbines and in electric and hybrid vehicles. This magnet accomplished the wider electrification of motor operations while improving motor efficiency, which in turn significantly contributes to reducing CO2 emissions.

Over the years, the Honda Foundation has been promoting as its mission "ecotechnology," (*2) which aims to contribute to the development of scientific technology and humankind, harmonizing both the human and natural environments. As the inventions are fully in accord with this mission, the Prize will be awarded to Dr. Sagawa and Dr. Croat for their inventions, which are worthy of the highest recognition.

Notes:

(*1) Magnetic moment: A measurement of the strength of attraction of a magnetic field

(*2) Ecotechnology: A neologism combining an image of the natural world (ecology) and technology within the context of civilization as a whole. It was advocated by the Honda Foundation in 1979 and seeks new technological concepts required by human society to further the coexistence of people and technology.

Dr. Sagawa's research and biography: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202309290455-O1-8FTEJxG6.pdf

Dr. Croat's research and biography: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202309290455-O2-qez2T3X8.pdf

History of permanent magnet research/ Present and future of neodymium magnets: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202309290455-O5-d20w1u9F.pdf

About Honda Foundation and award ceremony

The Honda Foundation established the Honda Prize in 1980 as Japan's first international award that acknowledges achievements contributing to "the creation of a truly humane civilization." An award ceremony will be held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16, 2023. In addition to prize medals and diplomas, the laureates will be awarded a total of 10 million yen.

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202309290455-O4-wWBaKurv.pdf

Honda Foundation's official website: https://www.hondafoundation.jp/en/

SOURCE Honda Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.