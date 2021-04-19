Honda Ridgeline Claims Class Win at San Felipe 250

Driver Jeff Proctor and navigator Evan Weller built an early lead along the rough, 280-mile loop course that started and ended along the Gulf of California town of San Felipe. Despite a pair of mid-race stops to replace cut tires, Proctor and Weller survived sand washes and multiple "square edge" ruts and jumps to build a 35-mile lead with 20 miles remaining, then cruised to the team's first SCORE win of 2021, and sixth victory in Baja for the Ridgeline.

Making approximately 550 horsepower, HPD's 3.5-liter HR35TT engine uses the same block and cylinder heads as the production V6 that powers the production Ridgeline. Additional, custom elements of the powertrain include an HPD-designed intake plenum and custom Engine Control Unit programming.

SCORE International San Felipe 250 Results

1st Class 7 [unlimited V6 trucks] Jeff Proctor / Evan Weller - Honda Ridgeline

Quote

JEFF PROCTOR (owner/driver Ridgeline Off-Road Race Truck) won Class 7 for unlimited V6 Trucks: "My co-driver Evan (Weller) navigated a flawless race. We had some pretty good lines in the sand washes, and it was one of those days that everything just clicked. We didn't really have any issues. We did have a couple earned flats, but for the most part it was a pretty good day for us. We are taking home the class win and couldn't be more excited to kick this 2021 SCORE Season with a 'W'. To get through all those nasty, sharp-edged rocks, all the square-edged whoops that San Felipe is known for, we are just stoked to be here at the finish line."

Fast Facts

This is the first San Felipe 250 win for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team, in its first appearance in the event for the Honda Ridgeline.

250 win for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team, in its first appearance in the event for the Honda Ridgeline. It is the sixth class win for the Ridgeline in the last 12 SCORE events on the Baja Peninsula for the Ridgeline since the debut of the program in 2015.

for the Ridgeline since the debut of the program in 2015. In addition to this weekend's win in San Felipe , the Honda Off-Road Racing team has won its class four times in the Baja 500, and once in the Baja 1000.

Next

The Honda Off-Road Racing Team returns to action on the Baja peninsula June 12 for the 53rd annual SCORE Baja 500. Photos and information from the Ridgeline Off-Road Race Truck's efforts can be viewed on Instagram at @hondaoffroadracing and @proctor_race.

Honda Racing social media content and video links can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).

SOURCE Honda Racing/HPD