Honda Supports U.S. Farmers in Adopting Regenerative Agriculture for Healthier Soil, Air and Water

Carbon by Indigo produces high-quality agricultural soil carbon credits in the U.S., providing farmers with opportunities to increase profitability while building soil health and long-term resilience. Participating farmers learn, adopt and expand regenerative practices tailored to their crop systems and local conditions, such as planting cover crops, reducing tillage, diversifying crop rotations and optimizing nitrogen application. These practices boost soil health, reduce surface water runoff and enhance air quality. As farmers implement and maintain these methods, they generate soil carbon credits by capturing carbon in the soil.

While water dynamics are highly local and field-specific, the practices in this project on average conserved approximately 69,000 gallons of water for every metric ton of carbon removed. Honda's investment in the soil carbon project supports farmers across the U.S., including approximately 150 farmers near Honda operations in Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina, empowering them to adopt regenerative practices on a combined 214,000 acres of farmland. All credits in the Carbon by Indigo program have been independently verified by Aster Global Environmental Solutions and issued by the Climate Action Reserve, a trusted, high-quality carbon credit registry.

"For over 40 years, Honda has supported farmers near our Ohio operations through conservation programs that protect farmland and help expand access to markets for their crops," said Mahjabeen Qadir, sustainability strategy lead at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. "Now, Honda is building on that history by supporting regenerative agriculture practices that help farmers manage climate challenges and maintain healthy farmland for future generations."

"Indigo proudly works with companies like Honda to take action on achieving their climate goals while creating impact for the communities in which they operate," said Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag. "The Carbon by Indigo program builds prosperity from the ground up, with tangible benefits for local communities and their environment: cleaner air and water, more resilient soil and crop production, additional income for farmers and their families, and a legacy of stewardship across generations."

Honda aims to decarbonize its products and operations and use high-quality offsets only for the remaining greenhouse gas emissions that could not be eliminated. To advance this decarbonization goal, Honda has implemented the following initiatives:

For more information about how Honda is reducing the environmental impact of its products and operations

About the Honda Commitment to the Environment

Based on its longstanding commitment to the environment, Honda is working to reduce the environmental impact of its products and operations in three critical action areas: decarbonization, reducing CO 2 emissions from all products and corporate activities; clean energy, using carbon-free energy sources; and resource circularity, maximizing the use of recycled and biomass materials, and converting end-of-life products back into raw materials for reuse in the supply chain.

Honda is striving to make battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales globally by 2040, with a near-term focus on increasing sales of hybrid-electric vehicles, while also beginning the electrification of Honda powersports and power equipment product lineups. To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda is sourcing renewable energy to address CO 2 emissions from its North American operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for carbon-free wind and solar power that cover more than 80% of the electricity Honda uses in North America.

Honda efforts also focus on decarbonization of its operations, including offices, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities and supporting its suppliers and independent dealerships across North America in their decarbonization efforts through the Honda Green Excellence Academy and Honda Environmental Leadership Program, respectively.

