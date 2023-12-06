Honda to Debut All-New Global EV Series at CES 2024

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-new global Honda electric vehicle (EV) series will make its world debut at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, which includes battery electric and fuel cell electric powered models.

At its booth and through a dedicated CES 2024 website, Honda will showcase the global EV series models and several key technologies that illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.

The Honda press conference at CES will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with both Global CEO (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) Toshihiro Mibe and Global EVP (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer) Shinji Aoyama. They will speak about Honda's vision for an electrified society and unveil the new global EV series.

  • About the Honda press conference at CES 2024
    • Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 10:30 a.m.11:00 a.m. Pacific Time
      (Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 3:30 a.m.4:00 a.m. Japan Time)
    • Venue: Honda booth (North Hall, booth #10015) at Las Vegas Convention Center
    • Presenters (plan):
      • Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer)
      • Shinji Aoyama, Global EVP of Honda (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer)
    • Livestreaming (URL): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYdfi_zkQDQ

Honda is transforming its business operations to align with the new Global Brand Slogan: "The Power of Dreams – How we move you." This slogan illustrates how Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to "transcend various constraints such as time and place," and to "augment their abilities and possibilities." With such mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of dreams for more people and become the driving force that moves society forward.

