Honda Unveils 2020 Civic Type R Pace Car

The latest in a series of Honda Pace Cars utilized for Indy car competition since 2006, the newest Pace Car benefits from improvements made to the production Honda Civic Type R for 2020, including freshened exterior and interior styling; improvements to the ride, handling, and braking performance; and increased engine cooling.

The new Civic Type R Pace Car is finished in Boost Blue, with a custom graphics wrap. A video featuring the new Civic Type R Pace Car can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/o8CJYcXeP1E.

"As the fastest production front wheel drive car in the world, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is a perfect match for Pace Car duties," said Art St. Cyr, vice president, Auto Operations for American Honda. "The race-bred 2.0-liter, direct injected and turbocharged engine produces more than 300 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the ideal Honda vehicle for leading the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag."

Since its U.S. introduction in 2017, the Civic Type R has gathered near universal acclaim for its unique blend of potent dynamic performance and day-to-day driving civility. The Civic Type R was named a 2018 AUTOMOBILE All-Star, and a 2018 Editor's Choice by Car and Driver. The Type R has also garnered an enviable reputation on the racing circuit from professional racers utilizing the Civic Type R to compete in the SRO Touring Car America and other racing series around the world.

Modifications to the Civic Type R Pace Car include a Honda Performance Development [HPD] brake package, including competition rotors, racing pads and stainless steel brake lines; interior safety roll cage; and four-point racing harnesses. An exclusive graphics package over the base Boost Blue exterior caps the conversion from showroom Civic Type R to an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pace Car.

HPD has three ready-to-race Civic models for touring car competition. The line starts with the affordable and reliable Civic Si TCA race car, then leads to the Civic Type R TC racer that puts legendary Type R performance on track, and culminates with the no-compromise, championship-winning Civic Type R TCR race car. All competition Civics, along with a full line of performance parts, are available from HPD through the company's Honda Racing Line program. HPD's unparalleled trackside support at every level is a unique benefit that no other manufacturer can offer. Find out more about these cars and our performance product programs at: https://hpd.honda.com/Motorsports/Touring

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda Performance Development:

Honda Performance Development, Inc., (HPD) has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura's high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.

