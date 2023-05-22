HondaJet Elite II Makes its Public Debut at EBACE2023

Honda Aircraft Company

22 May, 2023

GENEVA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today debuted the company's latest innovation, the HondaJet Elite II, for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. The HondaJet Elite II will be on display throughout EBACE public days, May 23-25.

HondaJet Elite II
"Debuting our latest aircraft at EBACE marks an important milestone for everyone at Honda Aircraft Company, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to excellence," said Honda Aircraft President & CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "The HondaJet Elite II continues our dedication to exceeding the expectations of customers worldwide by setting new standards in performance, efficiency and comfort for the future of very light jets."

With a range of up to 1,547 nautical miles, the Elite II bolsters the HondaJet's position as the most fuel-efficient jet, flying farther than any other aircraft in its class and with lower carbon emissions. Honda Aircraft Company continues to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to the environment and sustainable aviation practices with the latest HondaJet Elite II.

The HondaJet Elite II has received type certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is expecting the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification soon. The global fleet of HondaJet has exceeded 170,000 flight hours and grown to 230 aircraft worldwide. In Europe, there are currently 20 HondaJet in operation. To further support its customers in the region, Honda Aircraft Company has doubled its authorized service center in Europe and added a flight training center in Farnborough, UK.

Honda Aircraft Company is utilizing the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Book and Claim (SAFC) Program for its ferry flights to and from EBACE to promote the deployment of SAF and support the industry's commitment to carbon neutrality. 

About the HondaJet Elite II

The HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite II incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The aircraft sets the standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and highly customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to improving lives through personal mobility, while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite II remains significantly more fuel efficient, with lower greenhouse gas emissions than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operations, the HondaJet Elite II continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.

Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is committed to addressing global environmental and energy issues by striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Learn more at: https://global.honda/sustainability/?from=navi_header

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company

