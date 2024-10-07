HondaJet Elite II Named "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina"

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HondaJet Elite II, the newest model of Honda Aircraft Company's award-winning and innovative very light jet, was named the "Coolest Thing Made in NC," following a contest held by the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. The fifth annual "Coolest Thing Made in NC" contest took place over eight weeks, during which time visitors to the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce website had the opportunity to select from among 145 candidate products manufactured within the state.

Three HondaJet Elite II aircraft outside Honda Aircraft Company's headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina

The HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, furthest, and highest-flying jet in its class. It is produced by Honda Aircraft Company exclusively at its global headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, where it employs more than 900 associates from around the Triad Area. Honda Aircraft Company is an active contributor to the local community in North Carolina. Since establishing operations in North Carolina in 2006, Honda has partnered with educational entities around the state, such as Guilford Technical Community College, to develop programs to assist students interested in engineering and aviation, as well as other support for schools in Guilford County.

"Honda is honored to receive this recognition from the people of North Carolina—the birthplace of aviation," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "There was quite an assortment of excellent products in the running this year. It was pretty stiff competition. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who has supported us and our jet in achieving this accolade."

Honda Aircraft Company is growing its operations in North Carolina as it prepares to introduce new production lines for the HondaJet Echelon. The HondaJet Echelon is anticipated to become the first light jet capable of transcontinental flight.

For more information, visit hondajet.com.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service and manufacturing of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of the longstanding dreams of Honda to advance human mobility skyward.

