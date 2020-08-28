HondaJet Online Airshow Takes Off

"While most airshows were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're excited to offer our customers and fans around the world the opportunity to take a look at the world's most technologically advanced light jet, HondaJet Elite," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO, Michimasa Fujino. "In addition, we hope our Online Airshow will open up the business aviation industry to more people around the world, and allow them to explore the benefits of flying private. Our company upholds the principle of 'offering reachable luxury' for customers, and invites everyone to explore the possibilities of the HondaJet Elite at our Online Airshow."

Virtual Exploration

Come and enjoy the spacious cabin, the ergonomic cockpit, and the exquisite interior design of the HondaJet Elite in a 360-degree VR Tour.

Walkaround Video, exterior & interior

Learn from experts about the unique innovations and technologies equipped on the aircraft. We pay attention to every little detail for our customers' safety and comfort.

Experience a day trip in a HondaJet Special Video

Experience the high efficiency offered by the HondaJet.

Snap and Share!

Take selfies in the HondaJet Elite cabin or next to the aircraft, just as if you were there.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

