TORRANCE, Calif, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of contract research services, environmental monitoring solutions, and avionics systems and displays, is honored to have James "Hondo" Geurts join our Strategic Advisory Board. The former Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition) will offer a perspective gained through more than three decades serving multiple branches within the U. S. Department of Defense. Intellisense's Strategic Advisory Board is a select group of defense industry experts that act in a consultive capacity to the company and have been instrumental in the organization's success over the past three years.

Hondo Geurts Joins the Strategic Advisory Board for Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Prior to his retirement in August of 2021, Mr. Geurts was performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy. While in that role, he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Management Officer (CMO) for the Department of the Navy, overseeing all activities of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps.

Previously, he served as Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition, responsible for all research, development, acquisition, production, contracting, and sustainment for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines Corps, and Allies and Partners.

Mr. Geurts also spent nearly a dozen years in executive roles within the U.S. Special Operations Command where he was responsible for acquisition, science and technology, and logistic support for all Special Operations Forces including Green Berets, Marine Raiders, Navy Seals, Army Rangers, and Air Commandos. He began his career as an Air Force officer where he served as an acquisition program manager and progressed through engineering and program management leadership positions. Mr. Geurts is a graduate from Lehigh University where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. He holds a MS in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and in National Security Resourcing from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at National Defense University.

"It is a privilege to have Hondo on our Strategic Advisory Board," said Frank Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense Systems. "We believe he complements our other board members and will bring a fresh perspective and invaluable insights. We really appreciate his experience in technology acquisitions and the joint service perspective he will bring."

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation.

Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet within our Torrance campus.

Media Contact

Morgan Andersen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (310) 320-1827

SOURCE Intellisense Inc.