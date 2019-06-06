Hondros College Expands Education Offerings With Kentucky Real Estate Licensing Courses

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College now offers online real estate courses for students looking to become a licensed real estate professional in Kentucky. A proven, national leader in real estate education for over 50 years, Hondros College has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive real estate education, including dynamic online courses and in-classroom learning experiences. In addition to the pre-licensing courses, Hondros College offers Kentucky-specific textbooks, exam prep, post-licensing, and continuing education products for real estate professionals.

"It's all about the students, and we're excited to expand our offerings to meet their needs," said Tina Lapp, president of Hondros Education Group. "It's the same quality education we've always offered, with the added convenience of an online experience."

Students can complete the 96 hours of required Kentucky real estate pre-licensing education online at their own pace. The Hondros Kentucky course package includes:

Engaging video content from real estate experts with decades of experience in the industry

Examples to help students apply concepts to real-life situations

Assessments to ensure understanding of course material

Exposure to 3,000+ questions to prepare students for the licensing exam

The industry's best exam prep, CompuCram®

Curriculum that meets the requirements set forth by the Kentucky Real Estate Commission

This addition of Kentucky products aligns with Hondros College's mission to be the nation's premier provider of real estate education. Hondros also offers mortgage and appraisal licensing and continuing education courses for Kentucky. "We understand how important the decision to start a new career is and are committed to ensuring our students' success," Lapp says.

HEG works with hundreds of education providers nationwide and welcomes the opportunity to partner with new schools interested in custom education solutions.

Hondros College

Educating over 500,000 real estate, appraisal, mortgage, insurance, and home inspection students via classroom and online courses, Hondros College has been a leader in adult education over the last 50 years. Whether it's pre-licensing and exam prep solutions, to post licensing and continuing education courses, Hondros College is committed to ensuring student success through their entire education experience. For more information, visit www.hondros.com.

Hondros Education Group

Hondros Education Group is a leading national provider of professional education. With over 50 years of experience, HEG has educated over one million students through its family of brands. For more information, visit hondroseducationgroup.com.

