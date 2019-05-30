Hondros College Of Business Receives Approval To Participate In The National Council For State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Business (HCoB), part of Hondros Education Group, has been approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA). NC-SARA is a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of postsecondary distance education.

Students from any state (except California) may enroll in the online Associate Degree in the Applied Business in Business Management program at HCoB. The program is designed for working adults seeking to enter or advance their career. Designed for entrepreneurs and individuals looking to run their own business, the degree program at Hondros College of Business is ideal for professionals in real estate, appraisal, insurance, and other industries where individuals are self-employed or are part of a small business. Students can start the program four times throughout the year in January, April, July, and October. Employers that value professional development courses and/or an associate degree will find that Hondros College of Business is a great partner to advance the skills of their workforce, offering solutions that are both affordable and convenient.

"Hondros College of Business is committed to providing affordable, high-quality education," said Carol Thomas, vice president of HCoB. "At $95 per credit hour, we are one of the most affordable options, and our academic credit policies allow students to receive credit for prior learning experience. This makes it easier for students to obtain the professional business skills needed to upgrade their license in real estate or appraisal. We're confident students will find us to be a competitive option, meeting all of their needs."

This approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education means that past, current, and future students of HCoB have more career options than before. This also aligns with HCoB's mission to serve the adult learner with career-specific education based on practical application, academic theory, and input from the business community. It is their goal to provide associate degrees and professional licensing and development through traditional and non-traditional delivery, enhancing both personal and professional growth opportunities.

About Hondros College of Business

Hondros College of Business (HCoB) offers an online Associate Degree of Applied Business in Business Management that prepares the adult learner with career-specific knowledge and education. HCoB is approved by the State Board of Career Colleges & Schools: Columbus Registration #10-05-1926T and by NC- SARA. HCoB is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) to award occupational degrees. For more information about Hondros College of Business, visit hondroscollegeofbusiness.com.

About Hondros Education Group

Hondros Education Group (HEG) is a leading national provider of professional education. With over 50 years of experience, HEG has educated over one million students through its family of brands. HEG offers online and in-classroom courses, exam prep solutions, and textbooks for the real estate, mortgage, appraisal, insurance, and home inspection industries. For more information, visit hondroseducationgroup.com.

