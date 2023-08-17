Hondros College of Nursing and OhioHealth Committed to Battle Nursing Shortage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing and OhioHealth will expand their community commitment by establishing the OhioHealth Nursing Equity Scholarship, aimed at addressing the critical nursing workforce shortage impacting Ohio.

Beginning this fall, OhioHealth will provide selected scholarship recipients financial support towards their Associate Degree in Nursing program with the Hondros College of Nursing Westerville campus in Columbus. Students will complete the required academic coursework at Hondros College of Nursing and complete most of their clinical experiences at OhioHealth.

"As a clear leader in the healthcare space, OhioHealth is an organization where Hondros College of Nursing graduates want to work. In fact, across their care sites, our graduates and current students are gaining clinical experience at these facilities," said Harry Wilkins, CEO of Hondros College of Nursing. "This scholarship will benefit both our students and OhioHealth as we help strengthen the nursing workforce and address the critical nursing shortage in the region."

Both Ohio and the nation are facing a nursing shortage that will most likely continue for at least the next eight years. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 203,200 registered nursing (RN) job openings each year from 2021-2031 and 58,880 openings each year for Licensed Practical Nurses, on average, from 2021-2031.

"Hondros nurses are well prepared for work with the technical skills, caring nature and an ability to adapt to changing situations," said Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, OhioHealth senior vice president and chief nursing executive. "This scholarship program will help provide OhioHealth with an ongoing pipeline of great nurses for our system who can make a difference in our patients' lives and improve our community."

Hondros College of Nursing students must apply for the OhioHealth Nursing Equity Scholarship and will have the opportunity to be employed as a full-time licensed Registered Nurse at an OhioHealth facility after graduation and licensure.

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at six Ohio campuses, one campus in Indiana and one in Michigan. In Akron, Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton, and Toledo/Maumee, Hondros offers students an opportunity to earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. In Indianapolis, Ind. and Detroit, Mich., Hondros offers the Practical Nursing Diploma program. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 14 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

- HONDROS.EDU -

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing