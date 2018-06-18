Hondros College of Nursing Announces Accreditation by Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES)

Hondros College of Nursing educates nurses at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Additionally, registered nurses in Ohio and other states can earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the online RN-BSN completion program.

ABHES has been a leader in health education accreditation for more than 40 years and is nationally recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a private, non-profit, independent accrediting agency.

"Hondros College of Nursing and ABHES are a great fit because ABHES has a long history and an excellent reputation in higher education and healthcare, focused on healthcare professions, such as nursing, is respected in the healthcare arena and promotes educational excellence," said Tony Mediate, chief executive officer of Hondros College of Nursing.

"We will continue to seek additional accreditation that is a good fit for the college and our students," added Mediate. "At HCN, we strive for excellence in all programs as we prepare our students for rewarding, successful careers after graduation."

Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/HondrosNursing/videos/1248191388650633/ .

Hondros College of Nursing educates nurses at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Additionally, registered nurses in Ohio and other states can earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the online RN-BSN completion program. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu.

Hondros College of Nursing is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), 7777 Leesburg Pike, Suite 314 North, Falls Church, VA 22043, (703) 917-9503. Accredited member, Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), 750 First Street, NE Suite 980, Washington, DC 20002, (202) 336-6780. The Practical Nursing and Associate Degree in Nursing programs are approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. The baccalaureate degree in nursing program is approved and offered through the Westerville Main Campus and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 530, Washington, DC 20036, (202) 887-6791. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

