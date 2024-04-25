Hondros College of Nursing Announces Launch of Medical Assisting Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) will introduce a new Medical Assisting program at its six Ohio campuses in 2024 to meet the growing need for medical assistants in a variety of settings.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment for medical assistants is projected to grow 14 percent between 2022 and 2032, with 105,000 new positions created overall.1

"Our community partners have made it clear that, aside from nursing, they need medical assistants more than any other position," says Harry Wilkins, CEO of Hondros College of Nursing. "The hybrid nature of the program gives students the flexibility to balance life and work with school while still gaining all of the knowledge and hands-on training needed to prepare them for a career in the medical field."

The Hondros College of Nursing diploma in Medical Assisting will use both hands-on, in-person training and online learning to deliver the program.

Classes will be arranged to be completed in four 11-week quarters. In their final quarter, students will also complete a 180-hour externship onsite at a facility of a Hondros College of Nursing healthcare partner.

The program is approved by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). ABHES is also Hondros College of Nursing's institutional accreditor. Graduates of HCN's medical assisting program will be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam.

The six Ohio campuses are located in the Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo markets, and the program will be led by Kathy Wright, MHA, BA, AAB, RMA, a 27-year veteran in the medical assisting field, who will serve as Dean.

"The Medical Assisting field continues to grow and the need for well-educated and trained medical assistants has never been higher," says Wright. "Medical assistants can work in a variety of settings, including physician offices, hospitals, outpatient care centers and other health practitioners."

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at six Ohio campuses, one campus in Indiana and one in Michigan. In Akron, Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton, and Toledo/Maumee, HCN offers students an opportunity to earn a diploma in Practical Nursing, an Associate Degree in Nursing and a diploma in Medical Assisting. In Indianapolis, Ind. and Detroit/Bingham Farms, Mich., Hondros offers the Practical Nursing Diploma program. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (2024). Medical Assistants. Occupational Outlook Handbook https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/medical-assistants.htm

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing