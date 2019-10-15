Hondros College Of Nursing In Maumee To Offer Evening/Weekend Schedule Option For Practical Nursing Program

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2018 report from the American Nurses Association found that nursing will have more available jobs than any other profession in the country by 2022. To help address this ongoing nursing shortage in Ohio and nationally, Hondros College of Nursing will begin offering a new evening/weekend schedule option for its Practical Nursing Program in Toledo/Maumee, starting in January 2020.

"This new scheduling option provides even greater flexibility to students with other job or family responsibilities during daytime hours who are unable to accommodate a traditional weekday schedule," said Greg Guzman, Ph.D., campus executive director of the Hondros College of Nursing Maumee campus.

The Hondros Practical Nursing program enables students to acquire skills necessary to provide direct nursing care in a variety of healthcare settings, from performing lab tests to monitoring IV therapy and contributing to a patient's plan of care. Students will gain clinical experience in the second quarter of their studies and have the opportunity to participate in simulation practice with interactive manikins, along with having IV therapy training and licensure examination prep and review throughout the program.

The new evening/weekend scheduling option is already available at all other Hondros College of Nursing campuses in Columbus/Westerville, Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence and Dayton/Fairborn. For additional information, call 855-90-NURSE (855-906-8773) or visit.

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students who qualify may enroll through the Direct Entry ADN Option. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

