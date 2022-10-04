Hondros College of Nursing Opens New Campus near Detroit

College's eighth campus educates nurses to help address nursing shortage

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) today announced its new campus in the Detroit area to help address the current nursing shortage across Michigan and the United States. The college enrolls Practical Nursing (PN) program students at the campus located at 30700 Telegraph Road, Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Both Michigan and the entire nation are facing a nursing shortage that was characterized in a recent Crain's Detroit Business report as being "in critical condition." While enrollment in nursing programs is up, it is not keeping pace with demand, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Furthermore, almost 59,000 openings are projected annually for licensed practical nurses, on average, until 2031, according to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Hondros College of Nursing is opening this new campus to provide the education and training necessary for healthcare employers in the Detroit area, and we are excited to be a part of the community," said Harry Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer at Hondros College of Nursing. "Hondros is proud to expand into Michigan its ability to educate new nurses on the front lines and serve in these important roles in our healthcare system."

The new campus is now enrolling PN students from the Detroit area and is the eighth campus location for Hondros College of Nursing. Other campuses are in or near Akron, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to the PN Diploma program, Hondros offers an Associate Degree in Nursing at its six Ohio campuses, which prepares students to earn an RN license, upon successful completion of the NCLEX-RN® examination.

"Ciena Healthcare is looking forward to the opening of the Detroit campus of Hondros College of Nursing," said Allyson Bakewell, RN, BSN, MBA, director of talent acquisition at Ciena Healthcare. "Hondros is a longtime partner with Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Health Care Company, and the addition of the Detroit campus will only strengthen that partnership."

For more information on how to enroll at Hondros College of Nursing, visit hondros.edu.

About Hondros College of Nursing

In addition to the new Detroit campus, Hondros College of Nursing educates students at six Ohio campuses and one in Indiana. In Akron, Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn, and Toledo/Maumee, Hondros offers students an opportunity to earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. In Indianapolis, Hondros offers the Practical Nursing Diploma program. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing