Hondros College of Nursing to Offer Direct Entry Associate Degree in Nursing Option

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing will launch a new Direct Entry Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) option this fall. The Direct Entry ADN Option gives students the opportunity to become a registered nurse without prior nursing experience by earning their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) in as few as 15 months if attending full time.

"This program is ideal for students seeking to change careers and begin a nursing program immediately who can transfer in 32 semester credits or 48 quarter credits of prior college experience," said Harry Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer of Hondros College of Nursing. "This option is geared toward those students who may be sitting on waiting lists at other schools or who already have a non-nursing degree."

No prior nursing experience is necessary for this option and classes will begin October 7 at all five Hondros College of Nursing locations in Ohio, including Columbus (Westerville), Cincinnati (West Chester), Cleveland (Independence), Dayton (Fairborn) and Toledo (Maumee).

In addition to Hondros College of Nursing's admissions requirements, applicants must:

Transfer in 32 semester credits/48 quarter credits of prior college experience

Have earned a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher from prior college experience

Take the HESI entrance exam and earn a cumulative score of 75 or higher. HESI sections include: Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, Math, Anatomy & Physiology, and Biology

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students who qualify may enroll through the Direct Entry ADN Option. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

SOURCE Hondros College of Nursing

Related Links

http://hondros.edu

