Hondros Education Group Announces Acquisition Of Additional Arizona Real Estate School

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona School of Real Estate & Business (ASREB), a division of Hondros Education Group (HEG), proudly announced today that is has acquired Hogan School of Real Estate (Hogan), in a partnership that will further unify real estate, mortgage, and appraisal education in Arizona. This is the third acquisition for HEG in the state of Arizona and helps fulfill its vision to offer professional education solutions in all states.



Based in the Tucson area, Hogan will combine its talents with ASREB to represent the largest and most comprehensive real estate education program in Arizona. HEG has been a leading provider of professional education for over 50 years and at the forefront of providing a flexible, hybrid-style of real estate education through dynamic in-classroom and online learning options that meet the needs of today's learners.

"We are excited to have Hogan School of Real Estate join us in providing high-quality real estate education in Arizona," said Linda Hondros, chief executive officer of Hondros Education Group. "We are both among the first professional education schools of our kind in the nation, and we have worked side-by-side with the Hogan family for decades. We share the same strong commitment to education and mission to positively impact the lives of our students."

"At Hogan School of Real Estate, we remain committed to providing a solid foundation to our students and maintaining our relationships with alumni and industry professionals," says Jim Hogan, owner of Hogan School of Real Estate. "We are looking forward to building on these connections and establishing new ones through our partnership with ASREB."

Jim Hogan will continue to serve ASREB as an educator and advisor. His wife, Esther Hogan, will continue in an advisory capacity and their daughter, Jenny Hogan, will manage all the daily operations of the Tucson location. All operations and associates will be transitioned into the HEG organization.

"Through these partnerships, we are merging institutions that highly value what quality education means, which will result in an even better customer experience and the ability to meet the constantly growing need for skilled real estate professionals in Arizona," says Nate Hoelzen, president of Arizona School of Real Estate & Business.

The unification of ASREB and Hogan gives HEG over 85% of the Arizona market share and will offer students and professionals wider access to leading real estate, mortgage, and appraisal education programs, industry experts, and tools to help them stay ahead of an ever-changing market. This partnership aligns with Hondros Education Group's business plan that includes expansion through meaningful acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

About Hondros Education Group

Hondros Education Group is a leading national provider of professional education. With over 50 years of experience, HEG has educated over one million students through its family of brands made up of Hondros College, Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, Hondros Learning, CompuCram, Learn Mortgage, and Hondros College of Business. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hondros Education Group offers online and in-classroom courses, exam prep solutions, and textbooks for the real estate, mortgage, appraisal, insurance, and home inspection industries. For more information, visit hondroseducationgroup.com.

About Arizona School of Real Estate & Business

Arizona School of Real Estate & Business has offered licensing courses for the real estate, mortgage, home inspection, appraisal, and insurance industries for the past 50 years. The school also supports a leading industry publication, featuring national and local expert writers and columnists. ASREB's classroom courses are available in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Glendale/Peoria, Prescott, Surprise, and Tucson, as well as online renewal courses tailored for Arizona licensees. For more information, visit asreb.com.

