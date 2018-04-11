Hondurans Take 'Deep Dive' Into Global Online Marketplace

Tristan Monterroso, president of the Institute 4 Excellence (I4E) and sponsor of the Virtual Job Fairs, set the stage: "The training we offer will allow students to become financially independent freelancers via online job opportunities," he said. "We are bringing our people the necessary knowledge and training so they can work with anyone, anywhere in the world at home through their computer."

Based on the island's highly seasonal economy, offering year-round virtual jobs is coming to Honduras at just the right time to help shore up the average living-wage family income.

Monterroso, a local pastor who founded I4E in 2017, said the online job opportunities will prove to be a great opportunity for many Roatan and La Ceiba residents who are unemployed or under-employed.

Monterroso said, "Roatan can no longer depend on fishing because of limited fishing beds and the high costs of fuel, or tourism that remains inconsistent as a result of the seasonal cruise ship business." Armed with skills that I4E will teach, freelancers will have access to more than 50,000 online coding jobs weekly.

With Honduras' current unemployment rate of 7.4 percent, almost twice as high as the United States, coupled with an abundance of 1.8 million internet users who represent almost a quarter of the country's eight million citizens, the potential exists for tapping more than 90,000 international "work at home" online jobs.

I4E, along with cosponsor CodersTrust, a Danish firm that provides an online platform for "learn and earn" freelancers, organized the event to introduce local citizens to the training needed to tap into the virtual marketplace. An influx of virtual jobs may also reduce the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States, Monterroso surmised.

"It is expected by 2020 one out of two businesses will hire online freelancers and up to 20 percent of all work will be done online," Monterroso said. "Honduras is destined to become a Central American leader in this trend, for the benefit of our citizens now and in the future."

CONTACT

+504 9496-7194

monterrosot@hotmail.com

http://www.institute4excellence.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hondurans-take-deep-dive-into-global-online-marketplace-300628333.html

SOURCE Institute 4 Excellence

Related Links

http://www.institute4excellence.org

