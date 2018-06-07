Honduras' advances in open government, transparency and digital government an example to follow: IMF

"President Hernández and I agreed that it is important to capitalize on the country's achievements by strengthening the institutional framework to maintain macroeconomic stability, enhance the transparency and efficiency of public spending, and generate appropriate conditions to reduce poverty. We also agreed it is key to create employment opportunities, persevere in the fight against corruption and achieve higher and more inclusive growth. We at the IMF stand ready to support Honduras and its people to build a more prosperous future," said Lagarde.

At the meeting, the Honduran officials reiterated their government's commitment to fight impunity, promote citizen participation and build trust in public institutions to ensure the proper and transparent functioning of the public sector and the proper use of resources.

"We are pleased by Madame Lagarde's remarks about Honduras being an example of 'tidying up the house' and now enjoying national and international recognition on macroeconomic issues," said President Hernandez following the meeting.

Honduras has taken important steps to promote transparency and accountability. The country subscribes to major international anti-corruption treaties such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (CICC), the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Lima Commitment ("Democratic Governance against Corruption") adopted at the 8th Summit of the Americas.

In 2011 the country joined the Alliance for Open Government to strengthen mechanisms of transparency, citizen participation, accountability and technological innovation at all levels and across all branches of government.

In 2014, two days after his inauguration, President Hernandez signed a collaboration agreement—the only one of its kind worldwide--with Transparency International to monitor and evaluate anti-corruption efforts in five sectors: health, education, security, tax management and infrastructure. The country also passed a historic campaign finance reform law in January 2017.

In 2014, Honduras also joined the Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST), which helps participating countries achieve the delivery of quality infrastructure projects at a lower cost, with increased predictability of outcomes, increased transparency and the participation and oversight of civil society. At the 2016 Annual Open Government Awards in Paris, Honduras was recognized for the work the administration is doing under CoST to make the government more accountable for construction and infrastructure spending. Also, earlier this year, the Honduran government launched an online platform to disseminate bid opportunities and contract awards.

In 2017, Honduras' real GDP grew at 4.8 percent, supported by good harvests, strong public investment, and robust private consumption growth amid record remittance inflows. These inflows, together with stronger performance in coffee exports, also led to further compression in the external current account deficit to 1.75 percent of GDP. Net international reserves increased by US$883 million, boosted by a US$700 million external bond issuance, leading to reserve coverage of 5.3 months of non-maquila imports of goods and services.

