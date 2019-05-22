Honduras Based Binovi High Performance Sports Lab to Launch This Year Through the Efforts of Gilberto Gonzalez of Miami Based Elite Athletes Performance and Eyecarrot Innovations Corporation

TSX Venture Exchange Trading Symbol: EYC

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., today announced its partnership in a Binovi branded High Performance Athletic Center, to open later this year, in La Ceiba, Honduras. The center will be dedicated to the athletic development of the Honduran youth within the community, providing them with access to high performance athletic coaching and sports vision training through Binovi's sports vision platform.

"The communities throughout Honduras are filled with many gifted athletes. From my experience as a high-performance development coach, I know there has been a lack of proper support to nurture their talents in the past. It is encouraging to see Eyecarrot working with diverse communities, across the globe, to help our youth reach for their goals." said Gilberto Gonzalez, Sports Psychologist & Human Performance Specialist, Elite Athletes Performance

The creation of this athletic center will bring comprehensive sports development programs to the local population that will include access to product and support for community organizations that bring sport and physical activity to youth. The Binovi High Performance Sports Lab will be designed with the environment and the future of the local community in mind.

"Eyecarrot is proud to announce our commitment to bring purposeful and powerful sports vision to the local youth as we launch the Binovi High Performance Lab in Honduras. The benefit to the community extends beyond sports as this type of vision performance training will also translate positively to classroom performance." commented Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot CEO, Founder

Eyecarrot is providing product donations to this sports development facility spearheaded by Gilberto Gonzalez in support of sports and physical activity programs for Honduran youth. Eyecarrot strives to unleash every child's potential through the power of sport.

"Involvement in sports and physical activity leads to greater self-confidence, greater self-esteem, enabling youth to be a force for positive change in their communities. We at Eyecarrot believe that every individual leaves a footprint and can make a difference in their life and in their community." mentioned Tania Archer, Head of Eyecarrot Marketing & Sales, former Olympic Team Trialist, Canada

About Gilberto Gonzalez

Gilbert Gonzalez is a human performance specialist and sports psychologist with a background in mental training skills and pre-medical studies. Gil trains professional athletes, college, high school, and little league players of all sports. He also offers his services for academics, ADD/ADHD, and autism. The types of training provided by Gil are mental, cognitive, motor skills, and life coaching.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We are working on making vision therapy and sports vision training more accessible through improved technology that combines software, hardware, data, and expert knowledge and insights to help patients and athletes on a global scale. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometry professionals, therapists, and trainers and their clients. Our goal is to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy and sports vision training.

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Tania Archer

Head of Marketing & Sales

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Forward looking information:

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

