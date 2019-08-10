Honduras Government Reiterated to Speaker Pelosi its Commitment to Continue Firmly the War Against Transnational Crime, and Improving Living Conditions to Reduce Poverty and Migration

Honduras Foreign Minister had the opportunity to thank the congressional delegation for the Law Initiative American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, approved in early June in the House of Representatives, which currently is at the U.S. Senate waiting to be debated and voted on. Rep. Nydia Velásquez, one of the leaders in the House of Representatives that led the bill, who was part of the delegation, reiterated their commitment to continue to work to see the law approved in the U.S. Senate. The law would give the TPS, DACA and DED beneficiaries the legal rights to become U.S. residents and U.S. citizens.

From his end, the Foreign Minister expressed the commitment of the Government of Honduras to continue to work in the improvement of the health and education sectors as well as the reduction of poverty which according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Honduras will achieve an economic growth of 3.5% by the end of the year, and has managed to reduce extreme poverty in almost 2 points.

In addition, Minister Rosales pointed out the legislative actions such as the constitutional reform to create new electoral entities, the creation of the Law on Clean Policy and the Law of Financing, Transparency and Control of Political Parties, and the request made by the Organization of American States and the United Nations, were also highlighted as part of Honduras commitment for strengthening democratic institutions and reforming electoral process.

The Chief of Honduras diplomacy also thanked the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, for the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, a bipartisan initiative introduced along with the ranking member of the Committee Rep. Michael McCaul which was approved in the middle of July in the U.S. House, and now is waiting to be debated and voted in the U.S. Senate, consisting in the authorization of foreign assistance to the Northern Triangle countries to promote inclusive economic growth, combat corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, and the rule of law and to continue to improve the professionalization of the police and armed forces.

SOURCE President of the Government of Honduras