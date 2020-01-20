Honduras officially declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

- A registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing will be created.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras, through the National Defense and Security Council, today designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Honduras Foreign Minister, Lisandro Rosales, accompanied by the Deputy Security Minister, Luis Suazo, said that this is an intention of President Juan Orlando Hernández "to raise this concern about Hezbollah's terrorist activities in Latin America."