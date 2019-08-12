Honduras ratifies the commitment on the prevention and the war against drug trafficking before the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission
President of the Government of Honduras
Aug 12, 2019, 19:00 ET
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of the Republic of Honduras announced to the national and international community:
- Honduras President, Juan Orlando Hernández, and members of his cabinet will travel to Washington DC, to participate in the meeting of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission this Monday 12th.
- Honduras will ratify its commitment on the prevention and the war against drug abuse before the Inter-American Commission, an instance of the Organization of American States (OAS).
- President Hernández has led, since 2010 as President of the National Congress and since 2014 in the Presidency of the Republic, a sound comprehensive strategy to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.
- This war has allowed the dismantling of all drug cartels that used to operate in Honduras with total impunity, 24 extradition processes of drug lords to the United States, and massive destruction of clandestine narco-landing runways and narco-laboratories, among others.
- Honduras waged this war despite the opposition of political, economic and even social groups, which in a new escalation of a slandering campaign have become spokespersons for drug traffickers who want to regain control of territories that they used as sanctuaries for drug trafficking for many years.
- The government of President Hernández will reiterate that the fight against drug traffickers and crime will not stop or recede by a millimeter. Instead, it will be strengthened with shared but differentiated responsibility from allied countries such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia.
SOURCE President of the Government of Honduras
Share this article