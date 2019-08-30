Honduras to open Official Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández will arrive this weekend at Jerusalem to inaugurate the Official Diplomatic Mission for Political, Cultural and Commercial Cooperation with Israel.

Since the beginning of his administration in 2014, Hernández maintains his position in favor of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision ratified during the Israeli American Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) event in March 2019, in Washington DC.

"Our Ministers Council supported Hernández decision to establish an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem as an office for promoting political, cultural and commercial cooperation," Honduras's Secretary of the Presidency, Ebal Díaz confirmed. The diplomatic mission will be an extension of Honduras's Tel Aviv-based embassy.

The Palestine Liberation Organization through an official press release stated that their "leadership will reassess its relationship with Honduras". Further, they call on member states of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to implement relevant resolutions in this regard and sever all diplomatic and commercial ties with Honduras.

In this regard, the government of President Hernández recalled the country's self-determination and sovereignty to decide under which conditions it establishes its diplomatic, and commercial relations.

