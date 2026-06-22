Hone Health Launches a New Cardiovascular Care Program to Detect Heart Risk Earlier

The launch marks Hone's expansion into complex, multi-system disease management

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health, a personalized medical platform built around longevity, today announced the launch of Hone Heart Health, a cardiovascular program that identifies heart disease risk early, at a stage standard cholesterol tests often miss. The program is available immediately to new patients and existing Hone members, who can access it alongside their current Hone care.

Hone Heart Health

Heart disease is largely preventable. The challenge is that it develops across multiple systems simultaneously, with the body compensating in ways that keep routine markers looking normal, sometimes for decades. By the time a standard lipid panel shows that cholesterol is elevated, plaque has already been building in the arteries, and unstable plaque is what triggers heart attacks.

Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that nearly half of adults with normal LDL ("bad") cholesterol already had early arterial disease building. The 2026 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia reflects the same shift, formally expanding cardiovascular risk assessment beyond LDL cholesterol for the first time.

Most telehealth platforms treat conditions in isolation. Hone tracks how systems interact across the body over time, and treats what's driving risk across them. Applied to cardiovascular disease, that means analyzing how arterial inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, liver stress, and hormone decline interact — and addressing whichever is elevating risk.

"Waiting for symptoms or clinical events forfeits the window where lifestyle, metabolic, and medications are most effective at altering disease trajectory. Hone Heart Health is built to find and treat risk while that window is still open," said Dr. Abid Husain, M.D., F.A.C.C., Head of Heart Health at Hone Health.

A Growing Precision Care Platform

Hone Heart Health is the company's latest expansion into complex, multi-system longevity care, and the next precision care pathway on a platform that has already served more than 200,000 patients across testosterone optimization, thyroid health, longevity, obesity, and menopause care.

It is layered on top of a platform that integrates biomarker testing, body composition scans, and whole-body MRI into longitudinal, physician-guided care. Additional precision care pathways — including prediabetes, PCOS, immunity & inflammation, and gut & microbiome health — are in development.

"Telehealth has made care more accessible, but most platforms have replicated the same reactive, single-condition model as traditional medicine. Hone is building a Longevity OS that connects diagnostics, data, and physician care across systems, so people can proactively manage their health before it becomes a crisis. Heart Health is the next step in that vision," said Saad Alam, co-founder and CEO of Hone Health.

How It Works

Patients can access Hone Heart Health directly through the Hone website. After completing a $65 blood panel that measures 50+ biomarkers, a Hone clinician reviews results and develops a personalized treatment plan, combining targeted medications, supplements, and lifestyle changes to address the specific drivers of each patient's risk. An expanded cardiovascular panel is available at an additional cost. Clinician-guided treatment options include targeted medications such as rosuvastatin, colchicine, and metformin, alongside a new cardiovascular supplement line starting at $30. The program is available to both new patients and existing Hone members.

About Hone Health

Hone Health is a telehealth clinic and longevity platform that helps people take charge of their hormones, metabolism, and healthspan. With more than 200,000 patients and 750,000 tests administered, Hone operates one of the world's largest repositories of hormone and metabolic data, positioning the company to transform how we think about and treat aging. Through advanced biomarker testing, clinician-guided care, and protocols ranging from hormone replacement therapy to longevity treatments, Hone is redefining what it means to live better, longer.

For more information, visit www.honehealth.com | @hone.health

Fernández-Friera L, et al. "Normal LDL-Cholesterol Levels Are Associated With Subclinical Atherosclerosis in the Absence of Risk Factors." Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 2017;70(24):2979–2991

SOURCE Hone Health