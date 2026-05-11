Hone Health Launches the Menopause Time Off (MTO) Movement and Fund

A Campaign to Close the Workplace Gap for Women Managing Menopause

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health, a leading personalized longevity care clinic offering menopause care, hormone optimization, and metabolic health programs through testing and physician-led treatment, announces the launch of Menopause Time Off (MTO) Movement, an initiative to address a widespread and unacknowledged gap in U.S. workplaces: the lack of awareness and support for women managing the chronic and episodic symptoms of menopause.

Hone Health Menopause Time Off (MTO)

Launched during Women's Health Month, the MTO Movement calls on employers to acknowledge menopause as a legitimate workforce health issue that affects millions of women during their peak earning and leadership years, and to respond with stigma-free flexibility, resources, and menopause-inclusive time off.

The Gap Is Significant

In a 2026 Hone Health survey* of 1,028 U.S. women ages 30-60 regarding menopause and work:

Nearly 90% reported that at least one menopause symptom has impacted their work

68% report losing up to 10 hours of productivity per week — more than a full workday

62% say symptoms affected their earnings, performance review, or career progression in the past year

18% quit a role or retired because of symptoms

Fewer than 33% say their workplace offers menopause-specific leave or accommodations

62% have avoided taking time off or asking for accommodations because menopause is not explicitly recognized in workplace policy

The cost to organizations is significant: A 2025 RAND report estimates the annual economic cost of menopause symptoms at $5.4 billion in lost productivity.**

The MTO Fund

As part of the MTO Movement, Hone is launching the MTO Fund, giving away fifty (50) $1,000 microgrants to individuals navigating menopause without access to paid leave so they can take time to rest or seek medical care without losing pay. View entrance instructions and give away details here.

"If menopause was written into workplace benefits, this fund wouldn't need to exist," said Saad Alam, CEO of Hone Health. "I watched my mother struggle at work while navigating menopause without formal support or recognition that what she was experiencing was a legitimate workplace issue. The MTO Movement encourages employers to treat menopause as a normal life stage that impacts both women and business goals."

Leading by Example

To demonstrate what menopause workplace programs can look like in practice, Hone Health is internally introducing Menopause Time Off, giving employees episodic time off and flexible scheduling options to manage menopause symptoms. The program makes it explicitly clear that employees can cite menopause openly when they need time or flexibility, without stigma.

A Coalition-Led Movement

The MTO Movement is anchored by an Open Declaration outlining shared principles for menopause-inclusive workplaces. The declaration will be supported by signatories across healthcare, business, and policy.

Tools That Turn Awareness Into Action

To ensure the movement leads to real change, Hone Health is providing practical tools for organizations building menopause-friendly programs, including:

An Employer Toolkit with sample program models and resources

An Employee Letter Generator that individuals can use to advocate for menopause-inclusive flexibility, resources, and workplace culture at their own organizations

A New Standard for Workplace Healthspan

By combining internal leadership, coalition building, original data, practical tools, and a temporary fund, Hone Health aims to normalize menopause-inclusive time off policies.

About Hone Health:

Hone Health is a telehealth clinic & longevity platform that helps people take charge of their healthspan, hormones, and metabolism. More than a wellness startup, Hone operates the world's largest repository of hormone and longevity data, positioning the company to transform how we think about and treat aging. Through advanced biomarker testing, clinician-guided care, and protocols ranging from hormone replacement therapy and longevity treatments, Hone is redefining what it means to live better, longer.

For more information, visit www.honehealth.com | @hone.health

View imagery and assets here

*2026. Hone Health MTO Survey. here

**2025. The Economic Impacts of Menopause in the United States. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4292-1.html

SOURCE Hone Health