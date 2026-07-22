Hone Health and WTHN Announce Longevity Partnership

The partnership includes exclusive member offers, educational content, and a live panel event

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health, one of the nation's largest longevity care platforms, and WTHN, the modern wellness brand making Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) more accessible, today announced a new partnership designed to help people take a more integrated approach to aging well.

The partnership brings together Hone's biomarker-driven, physician-guided approach to hormones, metabolism, and healthspan with WTHN's science-backed approach to acupuncture, herbs, cupping, and whole-body care.

hone x wthn banner photo

The partnership will include exclusive member offers across both brands, an educational guide on stress and aging, and a live panel event, 'The Longevity Bridge: East + West: How stress accelerates biological aging — and what actually slows it down' on July 22, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. at WTHN's Upper West Side studio in New York City. During the panel, leading physicians, thought leaders, and wellness innovators will explore how ancient healing traditions and modern clinical medicine can work in concert to extend healthspan and help people thrive at every stage of life.

About the Partnership

The partnership comes at a moment when more people are looking for care that is both measurable and holistic. Stress, sleep, hormones, metabolism, and recovery are deeply connected, yet they are often addressed separately. By bringing these conversations together, Hone and WTHN are helping members think about longevity as a whole-body practice that includes clinical insight and daily rituals.

"Longevity care has to look at the whole person," said Saad Alam, Co-Founder and CEO of Hone Health. "At Hone, we use biomarkers and physician-guided care to help people understand what's changing in their bodies and take action. WTHN brings a modern, science-backed approach to Traditional Chinese Medicine that complements that work by addressing stress, recovery, and balance from another angle. This partnership reflects where we believe healthspan care is headed: more personalized, more integrated, and more proactive." —Saad Alam, Co-Founder and CEO, Hone Health

Member Offers and Stress + Aging Guide

As part of the July partnership, WTHN and Hone will offer exclusive discounts to each brand's members, making it easier for their communities to explore complementary approaches to longevity and whole-body care.

The brands have also created a downloadable guide on stress and aging, which explores how chronic stress affects hormones, metabolism, sleep, recovery, and long-term health. The guide includes practical strategies from both Eastern and Western perspectives to help readers improve healthspan.

Event Details

The evening will open with the opportunity for guests to experience WTHN's studio environment and engage directly with the evening's speakers. This will culminate with a moderated panel discussion bringing together founders, clinicians, and thought leaders for an honest conversation about the intersection of Eastern and Western approaches to longevity, followed by a reception.

Event: Heal From Within: An East Meets West Longevity Conversation

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: WTHN UWS, New York City

Speakers Include:

Saad Alam, Hone Health CEO + Co-Founder

Michelle Larivee, WTHN Founder

Dr. Lanna Cheuck - Board-Certified Urologic Surgeon and Medical Director of LC Medical Aesthetics

Dan Churchill - Performance Chef, Published Author, and Hybrid Athlete

Tracy Middleton - Sr. Editorial Director, Hone (Moderator)

"At WTHN, we've always believed that the body has an extraordinary capacity to heal when given the right support. Partnering with Hone Health allows us to demonstrate that TCM and biomarker-driven care aren't competing approaches, they're deeply complementary. This integrated model of longevity is what modern wellness has been waiting for." — Michelle Larivee, Co-Founder and CEO, WTHN

About Hone Health:

Hone Health is a telehealth clinic & longevity platform that helps people take charge of their healthspan, hormones, and metabolism. More than a wellness startup, Hone operates the world's largest repository of hormone and longevity data, positioning the company to transform how we think about and treat aging. Through advanced biomarker testing, clinician-guided care, and protocols ranging from hormone replacement therapy and longevity treatments, Hone is redefining what it means to live better, longer. For more information, visit www.honehealth.com | @hone.health

About WTHN

WTHN is a revolutionary holistic wellness brand making the science-backed benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine accessible to all. Founded by Michelle Larivee and Dr. Shari Auth, WTHN offers personalized treatment plans — including acupuncture, cupping, herbal medicine, and acupressure tools — across its New York City studios and through products available in more than 200 retailers nationwide. With a "Prevent // Heal // Glow" framework, WTHN meets clients wherever they are in their wellness journey. For more information, visit www.wthn.com | @wthn

SOURCE Hone Health