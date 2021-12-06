Honely Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Business Leader and Real Estate Expert Jeff Lobb

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honely announced that Jeff Lobb will be joining the company as a senior advisor and will use his deep knowledge of the real estate industry to assist Honely on its journey to becoming an established household name in the industry.

"Honely is thrilled to have a respected and knowledgeable figure like Jeff on board,'' said Jonathan Shah, CEO of Honely . "Given we're the new guys on the block, it's incredibly validating to know that we have the respect and support of someone like Jeff. Not to mention having his insights and leadership on our team."

Jeff Lobb, CEO of Spark Tank Media, believes that there are big things to come from both companies working with one another, and said, "One of the biggest assets in the business of real estate and all related businesses is data. Not only having the data, but the ability to leverage AI, targeting and predictive analytics. Honely is just that. They built a predictive model using their own proprietary algorithm to predict not only what your home is worth, but what it will be worth over the next several years! The platform also analyzes future trends of communities, zip codes and so much more... I couldn't be more honored to sit on their advisory board and help shape the direction of this company."

Maxwell Schwarz, company President, added, "This newfound relationship will certainly be a successful one. I know Jeff will be instrumental in Honely's success."

About Honely

Honely is a predictive analytics company which uses high-level data science techniques to deliver unique statistics such as home-value forecasts up to 36 months into the future, migration trends, neighborhood growth forecasts, zip code rankings, and more. On Honely.com , all of these insights are delivered in real time and can be downloaded in customizable reports. The site also has interactive features that allow users to make important calculations and estimates, serving as a fully comprehensive tool for RE investors.

About Jeff Lobb

Jeff Lobb is the Founder and CEO of SparkTank Media - a speaking, training and coaching company that focuses on sales, marketing and technology in the real estate, mortgage and title Industries. Jeff Lobb, an international speaker, innovator and consultant, has been a REALTOR® for over 26 years. He has more than 10 years experience in the internet technology and sales management fields both with Fortune 500® companies and startup ventures. Jeff's sales, data, and wireless experience comes from executive management level positions with companies such as IDT, LEVEL 3, W2W, Bell Atlantic and Verizon Wireless.

He is a sales and marketing specialist coming from the perspective of a REALTOR! With more than 26 years of real estate experience, he has been a top producing agent, has run realty companies and has developed training and coaching products to serve the real estate industry.

Jeff has presented at Internet conferences, Re/Max, Coldwell Banker, ERA, EXIT Realty, Inman Agent Reboot, Inman Connect, XPLODE Real Estate Technology Conferences, RIS Media, Retso, Midwest tech fair, WCR, and many real estate boards and MLS's. Jeff was the co-author of the Swanepoel Technology Report in 2013. Recently the Swanepoel Power 200 ranked Jeff in the TOP 20 most powerful in social media. Jeff has also recently been named Inman's Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in real estate for two consecutive years.

