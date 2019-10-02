Honest Food for Everyone: NexVeg™ Whole-Food, Plant-Based Protein Launches Kickstarter to Challenge the Broken Food System

"There's so much confusion in plant-based dining today," said Jonathan Netzky, CEO of NexVeg. "Consumers have asked for healthier, more natural whole foods, yet we're now being marketed the most heavily processed plant-based foods that have ever existed. By bringing NexVeg to a national audience, we can simultaneously address the sustainability issues that our food system faces and demonstrate that plant-based protein doesn't need to be heavily processed to be convenient and taste great."

According to Netzky, NexVeg's micro-batching fresh food production system differentiates this meat replacement from other ready-to-cook vegan proteins by offering the marketplace authentic plant-pure proteins that are free from known allergens and adulterants. These innovative systems empower local sourcing and minimal processing of farmers market quality ingredients for region-specific distribution of retail-ready product lines.

The NexVeg plant-pure product lines offer:

Hemp and seed – A nutritionally dense, complete plant-based protein meat replacement.

– A nutritionally dense, complete plant-based protein meat replacement. Tepary bean – Made from indigenous beans of the Sonoran Desert that are grown sustainably by the Akimel O'odham tribe, available for purchase in the West Coast market.

– Made from indigenous beans of the Sonoran Desert that are grown sustainably by the Akimel O'odham tribe, available for purchase in the West Coast market. Black turtle bean – A blend of organic black turtle beans and heirloom corn from the Ohio Wapsie Valley, available for purchase in the East Coast market.

*While NexVeg Hemp and Black Bean lines contain no added oil or sugar, NexVeg Hemp will also be available in an SOS-free option containing no added sugar, oil or sodium (add your own seasoning).

NexVeg products are currently distributed to over 100 restaurants, medical centers, schools and national parks throughout Arizona. The $50,000 crowdfunding effort will allow the company to create a second locally focused commercial kitchen in Ohio to facilitate a direct-to-consumer subscription and delivery model with national reach.

"Jonathan and his team have built incredible systems that respect the realities of desert agriculture and the beauty of heirloom crops and customs," said Terry Button of Ramona Farms in the O'odham tribal lands of the Sonoran Desert. "They have opened the doors that have replaced soy and foreign-grown and adulterated ingredients with our indigenous crops, bringing the best foods to market, locally maximizing the returns to our native community."

Whole-food, plant-based diets are made up primarily of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains — minimally processed and nutritionally dense. They specifically exclude refined foods like: added sugars, enriched flours and refined oils. Diets that contain mostly highly processed foods are linked to higher rates of obesity and increased risk of chronic heart disease, while whole-food plant-based diets are associated with lower risk of cancer, diabetes and cognitive impairment.

"NexVeg provides consumers greater access to whole-food, plant-based proteins," Netzky said. "We want our customers to feel confident that the food options we offer are healthier for them and better for the planet. It's time we get rid of the notion that plant-based protein needs to be heavily processed while simultaneously addressing the health and sustainability issues that our food system faces."

To learn more about the NexVeg Kickstarter campaign, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nexveg/nexveg-100-whole-food-plant-based-non-allergen-proteins.

About NexVeg™

NexVeg was founded by Jonathan Netzky to offer a higher standard in and level of access to honest and inherently sustainable food. NexVeg™ products are created by Local Alternative Foods, a Flagstaff, Arizona company that provides whole food plant-based, center-of-plate options for local and regional consumption. Local Alternative's methods for handcrafting whole-food ingredients into value-added ready-to-use products makes healthy plant-based cooking easy, accessible and delicious. All of NexVeg's ingredients are sustainably sourced and transparently disclosed. For more information about NexVeg, please visit https://nexveg.com/.

