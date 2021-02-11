Honest Globe Welcomes Jeff Volpe to Corporate Advisory Board

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Why Jeff Volpe Supports Honest Globe

Jeff Volpe chooses Honest Globe all natural products for his personal pain relief, as an avid cyclist. Evidence proves that the founders and entirety of the Honest Globe family support all-around integrity and are all connected by a passion to offer better choices.

What Jeff Volpe Brings to the Board Table

The corporate advisory board table benefits from Volpe's ample experience and sphere of influence. Volpe strives to be above-average, in mental and physical strength. Roles with ViewSonic, Red Monkey Racing team, as a football player, coach, and business leader are opportunities to question everything and keep course toward the end-game.

Volpe's ability to drive an agile and visionary mindset through a culture that's employee-, partner-, and customer-centric has led to even better support for current and future business partners and customers. Responsibilities and strengths encompass overseeing logistics, marketing, operations, people developments, sales, strategic business planning, brand development, marketing, messaging, public relations, and pursuing new technology opportunities. Honest Globe welcomes his passion for people, innovation, and strategy.

How Does the Corporate Advisory Board Support Honest Globe?

Our corporate advisory board gives successful entrepreneurs an opportunity to offer a fresh perspective and strategic advice. The corporate advisory board provides introductions to new clients and investors, supporting Honest Globe as we support humanity.

What If I Want to Support Honest Globe Even More?

Investments and inquiries are invited to connect with Honest Globe here: https://honestglobe.com/contact-us/ .

About Honest Globe Inc:

"We believe in honoring our connection to nature. Our vision is to improve the quality of peoples' lives by creating high-quality effective plant-based products." -Eyal Kotler, CEO

Elixicure All Natural Pain Relief is manufactured by Honest Globe Inc., developers of Over-The-Counter (OTC), luxury cosmetic, health and beauty products. The company's products are made with naturally derived ingredients, using certified industry-standard Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).

Elixicure and Honest Globe comply with the most rigid standards set by the FDA, which established GMPs for the Food, Beverage, Drug, Cosmetic, Medical Device and Supplement industries. GMP Guidelines outline and identify minimum operating and testing requirements and standards that manufacturers must meet to ensure products are consistent in quality from batch to batch and safe for human use or consumption.

