Honest Health ACOs Achieve Top-Quality Performance and Strong Medicare Savings in 2023 ACO REACH Program

Physician-led, clinically focused model drives quality outcomes and substantial cost savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Health, a leader in primary care transformation, announced today that its Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) participating in the ACO REACH program delivered impressive results for performance year 2023, achieving an average quality score of 97.7% and a substantial Medicare savings rate of 5.9%.

Through local partnerships across multiple communities, Honest Health's unique approach — emphasizing a physician-led, clinically focused model — enabled these results, reinforcing the organization's commitment to supporting complementary, value-driven care for health systems, physician networks, providers, and their patients.

"Our achievements in the 2023 ACO REACH program show that Honest Health's collaborative, physician-led approach is making a difference where it matters," said Robert Bessler, MD, CEO of Honest Health. "By working closely with trusted, local providers, we're able to provide meaningful medical savings and support high-quality care that improves lives and costs. As we look to the future, we're poised to build on these successes and drive sustainable progress for primary care."

Together, the Honest Health ACOs are committed to delivering accessible and equitable care for all Medicare beneficiaries. These partnerships form the foundation for reducing costs, enhancing outcomes, and building a more sustainable and healthcare landscape.

About Honest Health

Honest Health is the trusted leader in primary care transformation, helping health systems, providers, and payers build sustainable, shared financial risk models through complementary capabilities and innovative solutions. Together, we enhance senior care, control costs, and achieve success in value-driven care, ensuring primary care not only survives but succeeds. Learn more at www.honest-health.com.

About the ACO REACH program

The ACO REACH program, designed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, promotes health equity and focuses on bringing the benefits of accountable care to Medicare beneficiaries in underserved communities. ACOs integrate services among physicians and other health providers, enabling them to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to their patients, improve health outcomes, and manage costs.

ABOUT CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provides health coverage to more than 100 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. CMS seeks to strengthen and modernize the Nation's health care system, to provide access to high-quality care and improved health at lower costs. https://www.cms.gov/

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS.

