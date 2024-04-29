Honest Medical Group Names Robert Bessler, MD as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Medical Group ("Honest"), a physician led value-based care enablement organization, today announced the appointment of Robert Bessler, MD as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. Robert Bessler, MD succeeds Aric Coffman, MD who will remain a Senior Advisor to Honest. Robert Bessler, MD brings over two decades of experience building and growing health care companies, along with deep industry relationships.

In 2001, Robert Bessler, MD founded Sound Physicians ("Sound"), a physician led multi-specialty medical group, where he served as the CEO and Chairman for 22 years. Through his strategic vision and leadership, the business grew from a start-up to a destination practice of choice for more than 4,000 physicians, and advance practice providers, and the provider of choice for more than 450 hospitals nationwide. Bessler and his team were able to grow Sound from start up to more than 5,000 clinical and business colleagues in 47 states by relentlessly focusing on creating an environment where clinicians could do meaningful work to improve quality and lower costs.

"I am excited to join the spectacular team at Honest that focuses on my passion around improving quality and lowering the cost of healthcare for the patients it serves. We are at a crucial time in our nation's history to finally make this move to value a reality at scale for the more than 60 million Americans depending on a viable future with Medicare. It is equally important to create a viable long term financial model for primary care physicians and health systems with Medicare as the payor," said Robert Bessler MD.

As a leader, Robert Bessler, MD believes that physicians are best positioned to lead the successful transition from fee-for-service to value-based care and joins Honest to further this effort. Honest partners with primary care physicians, health systems, and payors in the shift to value-based care by delivering actionable data and empowering them with operational and clinical resources needed to thrive in environments where incentives are aligned to improve patient outcomes and decrease unnecessary health care costs.

"Clinician leaders serve as a catalyst for transformation, driving operational excellence, and improved patient outcomes. Robert Bessler epitomizes the essence of a clinician leader, seamlessly blending medical expertise with visionary leadership. Honest will benefit greatly from his deep experience and leadership as the business continues to grow," said Adam Boehler, Chairman of Honest.

About Honest Medical Group

Honest partners with providers and payors to achieve the quadruple aim of improving population health, enhancing the care experience, reducing costs, and addressing care team well-being. Honest does this through value-based arrangements with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Medicare Advantage Organizations and by enhancing providers access to patient insights through technology solutions and extending care into patient's homes and communities through our "high touch" clinical care models, seamlessly blending into provider's existing treatment of patients and enhancing providers' ability to treat high-risk patients. As of 2024, Honest supports the care of over 115,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage members in value-based care arrangements. Honest was founded in 2021 by Adam Boehler, Abe Sutton, and Matt Kim, health care innovators and founders of Rubicon Founders, a health care investment firm focused on building transformational companies.

