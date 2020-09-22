Honest Paws to Donate 30% of Proceeds to Local Animal Shelters

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet wellness company Honest Paws will be donating 30% of proceeds to animal charities and shelters across the country.

Honest Paws is an e-commerce brand that offers 100% natural pet CBD, a holistic supplement that promotes calmness and helps with joint discomfort in dogs and cats. 30% of proceeds generated from a portion of hyper-local online sales will be donated to a select shelter or charity, a move which Honest Paws hopes to duplicate in various cities across the US. The first two shelters featured in the initiative are The Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo, California, and Rescue City, in Brooklyn, NY.

"Honest Paws wanted to ramp up our charitable projects to really focus on animals that have been neglected and need a home. - Min Lee, Co-Founder of Honest Paws

For those who live outside of a donation city, Honest Paws has created a line of fun and cheeky t-shirts of which 100% of the proceeds are donated to no-kill shelters. Every t-shirt sold is ethically sourced, made from premium-grade cotton, and printed right here in the USA.

"Our goal is to give non-profits the tools to raise money and awareness about their cause." - Erik Rivera, CEO and Founder of Honest Paws

Pet CBD has risen in popularity over the past few years, with an almost 20% increase in sales for Honest Paws over the last year. A 2018 study reported that "2 mg/kg of CBD twice daily can help increase comfort and activity in dogs with osteoarthritis," with "No side effects...reported by owners."

For interviews, additional information, or to be considered for shelter donations, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Honest Paws

