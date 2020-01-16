Honey Bunches of Oats Launches New Frosted Cereal, New Whimsical Ads

"The Honey Bunches of Oats brand is known for delicious cereal medleys that appeal to people of all ages," said Michelle Titus, Senior Brand Manager for Honey Bunches of Oats. "In developing our new Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted cereal, we saw an opportunity to tap into the popularity of frosted flavors and granola clusters, and take the two most-loved components of the cereal to create a new, fun combination that the whole family will love."

The launch of Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted cereal will be supported with an integrated marketing effort as part of the next iteration of the brand's "Rhymes with Delicious" creative campaign. The campaign features two new whimsical spots by creative agency-of-record Argonaut that will air nationally beginning Jan. 20.

One of the new Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted spots stars retired Post Consumer Brands employee and beloved longtime face of the brand Diana Hunter as a DJ backed by a band whose members include two current Post Consumer Brands employees from the company's Battle Creek, Michigan, plant — Natalya Shelton and Stephanie Banks. The company invited employees to submit videos of themselves dancing to their favorite song. The two women chosen are good friends and submitted their application video together.

The new Honey Bunches of Oats cereal also features the brand's new packaging look, designed to make it easier to spot on store shelves. The brand's refreshed packaging began flowing into market last fall.

Introduced in 1989, Honey Bunches of Oats today is one of America's top-selling cereals. The brand was the brainchild of Vernon J. Herzing, a lifelong Post employee who wanted to create a new cereal that would make his daughter smile. At home one Saturday, Herzing began combining different cereal varieties and formats together into one delicious mixture. After many tries, he discovered the ideal combination of grains, flakes and crunchy granola bunches that became Honey Bunches of Oats, a first-of-its-kind "medley" cereal. Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted continues the medley tradition.

Honey Bunches of Oats Frosted is available at retailers nationwide. To find a store near you and learn more visit: https://www.honeybunchesofoats.com/.

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

