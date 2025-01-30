Honey Bunches of Oats Treats Fans to New Indulgent Chocolate Flavor

A Sweet First in Five Years: The Brand Partners with Pastry Chef & Chocolate Visionary Dominique Ansel to Debut Its Most Indulgent Flavor Yet

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Bunches of Oats is giving fans a new way to enjoy rich chocolate with the introduction of its new cereal – Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate, which is the first new permanent addition to their fan-favorite cereal portfolio in five years! To celebrate the new product launch, the brand is teaming up with pastry innovator, creator of the Cronut®, and chocolate-aficionado Dominique Ansel to invite fans to add a little treat to their day with this mouthwatering cereal.

A delicious and delightful twist on a beloved classic, Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate is made with real chocolate and real cocoa, featuring crispy sweet-cocoa dusted flakes and rich chocolate granola with real chocolate chips baked into every crunchy cluster.

As a busy chef, business owner and dad, Chef Dominique loves to add a touch of decadence to each day, which makes him the perfect partner to celebrate the launch of Honey Bunches of Oat's indulgent new flavor. The James Beard award-winning pastry chef created two mouthwatering recipes, inspired by and featuring Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate cereal, and invites fans to recreate these recipes at home or simply enjoy a bowl of the chocolatey cereal as a part of their busy day.

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Crispy "Fries" & Chocolate Milkshake : There's something so satisfying about pairing salty and sweet. Chef Dominique has created crispy pommes frites coated in Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate cereal for the ultimate crunchy indulgence, paired with a rich chocolate milkshake (complete with a chocolate-y cereal rim) to match. Simply dip, crunch and enjoy!

: There's something so satisfying about pairing salty and sweet. Chef Dominique has created crispy pommes frites coated in Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate cereal for the ultimate crunchy indulgence, paired with a rich chocolate milkshake (complete with a chocolate-y cereal rim) to match. Simply dip, crunch and enjoy! Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Baklava: It's all in the "chocolate" layers! Our version of classic baklava – the traditional Greek pastry made with layers of phyllo, honey and chopped nuts – gets a decadent chocolate makeover with plenty of crunch. This recipe features layers upon layers of crispy, flaky phyllo drizzled with honey syrup, studded with crunchy chocolate cereal clusters and toasted sliced almonds throughout. It's simply honey and chocolate heaven!

"I'm excited to team up with Honey Bunches of Oats to celebrate the launch of their new chocolate flavor," said Dominique Ansel, Pastry Chef and Owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery & Workshop. "As a chef, I remember my first few years here in NYC when dinner service finished well past midnight and mornings began before the sun came up… my go-to snack would often be a bowl of cereal, something simple, easy-to-prepare and always satisfying. Cereal is one of those nostalgic things that reminds people of childhood and early memories. These days, I have two small children of my own, and it's a special treat to enjoy cereal together around the table as a family."

"As a beloved cereal brand, Honey Bunches of Oats strives to set our fans up for their day with delicious flavors to choose from," said Erin Crawford, Senior Brand Manager. "We are so excited to offer a brand-new flavor featuring our signature flakes and granola so cereal lovers can add some decadence into their packed lives."

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate is available now at retailers nationwide.

About Honey Bunches of Oats

Introduced in 1989, Honey Bunches of Oats today is one of America's top-selling cereals. The brand was the brainchild of Vernon J. Herzing, a lifelong Post employee who wanted to create a new cereal that would make his daughter smile. At home one Saturday, Herzing began combining different cereal varieties and formats together into one delicious mixture. After many tries, he discovered the ideal combination of grains, flakes and crunchy granola bunches that became Honey Bunches of Oats, a first-of-its-kind "medley" cereal.

Honey Bunches of Oats is available at retailers nationwide. To find a store near you and learn more visit: https://www.honeybunchesofoats.com/.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal, and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, 9Lives® dog and cat food, and Perfection Pet. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Dominique Ansel

James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef, Dominique Ansel has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique has been responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013"), The Cookie Shot, Frozen S'more, Blossoming Hot Chocolate, and many more. For his prolific creativity, he was named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2017 by the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Food & Wine has called him a "Culinary Van Gogh" while the New York Post coined him "the Willy Wonka of New York." He has also been bestowed the prestigious l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, France's second highest honor.

Prior to opening his own shop, Dominique served as the Executive Pastry Chef for Chef Daniel Boulud's celebrated restaurant Daniel, when the team earned its coveted third Michelin star and a four-star review from The New York Times. In 2011, Dominique opened his first shop, the eponymous Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC's SoHo neighborhood, with just four employees. In July 2021, he opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a croissant counter inside of his pastry kitchens in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. October 2022 brought the debut of Chef's first-ever Las Vegas location, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, followed by his newest Las Vegas concept, Dominique Ansel Marché, at the Paris Las Vegas in December 2024. A forthcoming new shop, Papa d'Amour, is slated to open in Spring 2025 in NYC's Greenwich Village neighborhood. Dominique is also the author of several cookbooks: Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes (October 2014), Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master & Mix (April 2020), and Life's Sweetest Moments (October 2024). For more information, visit www.DominiqueAnsel.com, and follow Chef Dominique on Instagram at www.instagram.com/dominiqueansel.

