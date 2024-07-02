ALL THEIR GREATEST HITS & MORE JULY 13, 2024 AT NEW YORK'S 54 BELOW

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Honey Cone in Now, Then & Forever on July 13, 2024 at 7pm.

"Forever No. 1, Honey Cone's 'Want Ads' accomplishes what every pop song should set out to do: finding a new, novel and fun way to present extremely relatable emotions and situations." – Billboard

Honey Cone, the hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, make their 54 Below debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the "Best Female Vocal Group" by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (co-founding member Shelly Clark, with Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," as well as their #1 R&B/Pop "Stick-Up" and the worldwide hit record "Want Ads."

Along with Tony Boyd (musical director, bass guitar), Chad Franklin (keyboards), Leroy Lefty Thompson (drums), and Rich Bomzer (saxophone), Honey Cone will sing their greatest hits, as well as songs from Motown to NYC and favorites from friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer and Tina Turner.

Honey Cone plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 13, 2024. Cover charges: $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums: $106 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets available: www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The music of Honey Cone ushered in a new, more assertive era lyrically for girl groups. They are first act to appear on the iconic show "Soul Train." Honey Cone was formed in 1968 by lead singer Edna Wright, formerly of the gospel group The Cogics, along with Carolyn Willis formerly of Bobby Sox & Blue Jeans and Shelly Clark of The Ikettes. Throughout the years, Honey Cone has performed with some of music's most celebrated artists, including Parliament Funkadelic, the O'Jays, Charlie Wilson, and the legendary George Burns. With such artists as Jay Z, Joss Stone, Common, and Taylor Dayne covering or sampling their recordings, Honey Cone's influence is very much alive and part of the fabric of our lives.

