Honey CRM and Pronto Marketing Announce New Partnership to Provide Exciting Marketing Opportunities to the IT Channel

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey CRM today announced a new partnership with Pronto Marketing. This partnership hopes to bring a holistic marketing offering to tech businesses of every size by combining the scalable sales and marketing platform of Honey CRM with Pronto Marketing's unique small business marketing services.

"We're excited for this new opportunity for us and Pronto," says Rafael Sanguily, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Honey CRM. "It will allow us to help partners create a complete solution for their brand, marketing, and sales efforts. Together, we can give IT companies great visibility of their marketing and sales performance with prescriptive automated sales and marketing processes along with data on how to make the right adjustments to grow their company -- all in one solution."

"Honey and Pronto share a common mission: Help IT companies execute their sales & marketing campaigns," says Tim Kelsey, Managing Director at Pronto Marketing. "Honey CRM is a great solution that works seamlessly with the website & marketing platforms IT companies already use. Our customers that use Honey have been successful at automating their email marketing, staying on top of each sales activity, and tracking results."

This partnership is bringing great benefits to the channel, including:

A completely scalable marketing platform

Best-in-class marketing processes and tactics

More ROI opportunities for small businesses

About Honey CRM: Honey CRM is the sales and marketing platform made for the tech industry. It was developed from the ground up by channel experts who worked along tech companies of all sizes and experienced the struggles they had with sales and marketing. Honey was created as a scalable, simple and fun answer to those struggles, providing salespeople and marketers a tailored platform to help them succeed.

About Pronto Marketing: Pronto Marketing is a family-owned business founded by father/son duo Derek and Cory Brown. With his extensive experience at Microsoft, Derek was continually confronted by businesses struggling to make marketing work. So, he and his son set out to create a service that helped business owners scale their website leads and make their online marketing successful. Today, through Pronto's Small Business Website Design and 24-hour on-call marketing services, Pronto is helping more small businesses grow than ever.

