Honey Dew Launches All-New Brand Campaign

PLAINVILLE, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Dew restaurants, New England's largest locally owned donut and coffee shop chain, launches its new "Here's to the Dewers" brand campaign this month. Developed by Viewpoint Creative, the campaign runs across all media platforms.

"For nearly 50 years, we've made it our mission to provide great coffee, great products and great service," said Honey Dew President, Richard Bowen. "We wanted to remind people of that."

When surveyed, locals expressed they believed Honey Dew to have a friendly atmosphere and tasty food. Viewpoint Creative developed a strategy re-orienting Honey Dew's messaging away from a product-only marketing approach to one that establishes a true brand essence. "It's hard to get a consumer to change their everyday routine," says Viewpoint Creative's Creative Director Liz Breen. "But through this campaign, we hope to foster an emotional connection between local brand and local people."

Viewpoint Creative is positioning Honey Dew as the only New England coffee and breakfast chain that truly understands and shares the New England mindset. The new campaign line, "Here's to the Dewers," not only leverages the brand's name, it captures the hardworking nature of typical Honey Dew customers and the community-oriented values of the company.

Along with the new campaign line, a fresh, clean and ownable 'look' was developed for Honey Dew. This design is best exemplified in the brand's bold new cup, which will roll out in stores beginning September 2019 and serve as the chain's most powerful brand ambassador.

Viewpoint Creative, General Manager, David Shilale explains, "In today's ultra-busy, ultra-competitive market place, you need instant recognition. It's that simple. We distilled the visual imprint of the brand to something essential. The moment you see that new cup and any of the new marketing materials you will know where it came from."

Darlene Guenette, Managing Director of Honey Dew said, "We couldn't be happier with the new direction. Viewpoint listened to us, they listened to our franchisees, they listened to our customers, and then they put together a campaign that crystalizes everything we stand for."

About Honey Dew

Honey Dew, based in Plainville, MA, is New England's largest locally owned donut and coffee shop chain with 145 shops. Started in Mansfield, MA by Richard Bowen, Honey Dew has been serving its customers a variety of coffees, donuts, muffins, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and other beverages for 40 years. Honey Dew has also supported and sponsored a number of community organizations such as Big Brother Big Sister, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Rodman Ride for Kids, Joe Andruzzi Foundation, YMCAs, Lowell Spinners and the Pawtucket Red Sox.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is a full-service boutique creative branding and production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Serving as home base to a staff of more than two dozen creatives, as well as a full array of production assets, multiple seats of After Effects and Cinema 4D, an internal cyc'd production studio and a surround-sound mix studio. Viewpoint Creative is a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment.

Contact: Darlene Guenette, Managing Director,dguenette@honeydewdonuts.com, 508-316-8148

Related Images

new-branded-cup.jpg

SOURCE Honey Dew Donuts

Related Links

https://www.honeydewdonuts.com

