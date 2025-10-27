Honey Health Raises $7.8M to Automate Healthcare's Back Office With Autonomous AI Agents

The all-in-one AI back office platform is already working with 100+ organizations, saving them millions in administrative overhead

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Health , the all-in-one back office AI platform for healthcare organizations, today announced it has raised $7.8 million in seed funding led by Pelion Ventures, with participation from Streamlined, Burst Capital, and 8-Bit Capital. The company is deploying specialized AI agent teams that autonomously complete complex administrative workflows directly inside healthcare systems, automating the work that burdens nearly every care team across primary care and specialty settings.

Health systems and medical groups face unprecedented operational strain. Non-clinical staff turnover sits at 33-40% annually, while administrative workloads continue to rise. Traditional point solutions solve only fragments of the problem, require constant oversight, and rarely integrate well, leaving care teams stretched thin and patients waiting longer for care.

"Healthcare organizations are stuck between two broken models: point solutions that only solve narrow tasks and a constant struggle to hire and retain back-office staff," said Matt Faustman, co-founder and CEO of Honey Health. "We're offering something fundamentally different: AI agent teams that work autonomously in the background to complete entire workflows. Our customers wake up to finished work, not more tasks to manage."

Since launching in December, Honey has partnered with over 100 medical groups and health systems. Customers report annual profit gains of $50,000 to $65,000 per provider, driven by reduced backfill costs for high-turnover roles and more efficient scaling. Organizations can now add revenue-generating providers without proportionally expanding their back-office teams.

"Using Honey Health is like magic," says Dr. Kashif Latif, co-owner of AM Endocrinology in Memphis, one of the largest endocrinology practices in the southeastern United States. "Our back-office work just gets done inside our EHR as if a staff member had completed it."

Built specifically for mid-market organizations, Honey focuses on the unique challenges these organizations face: mixed EHR environments, lean IT departments, and fragmented tool stacks stitched together from multiple vendors. Unlike copilot solutions that require human oversight or external portals that create additional management work, Honey's AI agents work like skilled staff members, logging into systems, navigating interfaces, and completing entire workflows from start to finish.

With more capabilities on the way, Honey's AI agents currently automate workflows shared across most specialties and primary care settings, including:

Data Fetching: Fetches data from external sources (labs, devices, and other systems)

Note Prep: Prepares visit-ready patient notes and charts

Orders and Refills: Handles post-visit orders and refills

Fax Triage: Sorts, routes, and files faxes while extracting key details

Prior Authorizations: Manages the full authorization process

Honey's proprietary Loop Framework and Hive Protocol allow its AI agents to onboard in under 30 days to most EHRs, understand each team's unique workflows, and complete entire jobs that typically require multiple point solutions. Organizations can work with Honey regardless of their EHR mix, a critical advantage for MSOs and health systems managing multiple platforms.

Honey was founded by Matt Faustman and Xiao Zhang, former LinkedIn AI, product, and engineering leaders. The two met while working on AI initiatives at LinkedIn after Faustman sold his previous company to the platform. Both founders have personal experiences with chronic disease and care delays due to administrative bottlenecks. Faustman was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes a decade ago.

"The market has grown exhausted with patchwork point solutions that create more complexity than they solve," says Tyler Hogge, Partner at Pelion Ventures. "The future belongs to compound platforms that can orchestrate entire workflows autonomously across systems. Honey represents this next generation, where AI doesn't just assist with tasks, but completes them end-to-end. This isn't about incrementally improving the old model; it's about replacing it entirely."

The new funding will be used to expand Honey's AI capabilities, accelerate customer growth, and build out the team.

About Honey Health

Honey Health builds autonomous AI agents that complete the work behind the care. Its all-in-one back office platform automates the administrative workflows that drain time, staff, and resources from healthcare organizations. Founded by former LinkedIn AI leaders and already adopted by more than 100 medical groups and health systems, Honey helps healthcare teams reduce costs, improve efficiency, and focus more on patient care. To learn more, visit www.honeyhealth.ai .

