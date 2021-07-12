Honey Mama's Partners with Whole Foods Market on Nationwide Expansion

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Mama's, the female-founded and Oregon-based maker of nutrient-rich, refrigerated cocoa truffle bars, today announces their nationwide expansion to all Whole Foods Market stores across the country. From humble beginnings at the Portland State Farmers Market in 2013, nationwide expansion with Whole Foods Market marks an exciting new growth phase for the company and an indication of the increasing consumer demand for premium and nourishing natural offerings.

Created in founder Christy Goldsby's kitchen in 2013, Honey Mama's came to fruition after Goldsby set out to create a treat that felt like a 'win-win' – something both indulgent and good for you. The one-of-a-kind truffle bars come in a variety of wildly inventive flavor combinations, and are made from a foundation of five organic whole food ingredients including raw honey, unrefined coconut oil, cocoa or cacao powder, Himalayan pink salt and either sprouted almonds, shredded coconut, or sesame seeds. With no preservatives or shelf stabilizers, Honey Mama's bars are found in the refrigerated section and offer a unique melt-in-your-mouth truffle texture. The bars are naturally free from refined sugar, gluten, grains, dairy, and soy for a plant-rich, anti-inflammatory alternative.

"Honey Mama's passionate cult-following is fueled by our ability to offer a uniquely memorable experience in the world of chocolate, and a new way to think about health and indulgence. The past decade has seen a shift to premium natural brands like never before, uplifted by enormous demand for clean ingredients, nourishing whole foods, and a special product experience," remarked Jared Schwartz, CEO of Honey Mama's. "Expanding to national distribution affirms what Honey Mama's has been doing for years – creating the highest quality premium product that leading retailers like Whole Foods know they can count on to thrive at the national level. This vote of confidence unlocks tremendous new potential growth across the business."

Available now for $5.99 each, 2.5 ounce, three-serving Honey Mama's bars in the following flavors can be found in the refrigerated section of Whole Foods stores nationwide:

Lavender Rose : the number one selling bar in Honey Mama's portfolio, featuring organic raw honey, unrefined coconut oil, dark cocoa, shredded coconut, and lavender essential oil sprinkled with edible red rose petals.

: the number one selling bar in Honey Mama's portfolio, featuring organic raw honey, unrefined coconut oil, dark cocoa, shredded coconut, and lavender essential oil sprinkled with edible red rose petals. Tahini Tangerine : the newest variety in the Honey Mama's lineup (launched in March 2020 ) derives its taste from nutty toasted sesame butter, tangerine oil, crunchy cacao nibs, and organic raw honey mixed with smooth dark cocoa

: the newest variety in the Honey Mama's lineup (launched in ) derives its taste from nutty toasted sesame butter, tangerine oil, crunchy cacao nibs, and organic raw honey mixed with smooth dark cocoa Peruvian Raw: one of the brand's first flavors with a distinctive and memorable taste, this bar features antioxidant-rich Peruvian raw cacao powder and nutrient-dense sprouted almonds for a satisfyingly smooth and crunchy texture

"When I started the company in 2013, my goal was to become an integral part of the better-for-you food conversation by offering consumers a win-win: an old world, decadent treat that is also incredibly nourishing to the body and mind," said Christy Goldsby, founder of Honey Mama's. "Launching nationally at Whole Foods is an exciting amplification of our voice in such an important conversation about taking care of ourselves through our food choices."

Honey Mama's first made their Whole Foods Market debut in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest region, after a buyer discovered the bars at the Portland Farmers Market. Over the years, the brand has gained an avid following with select flavors launching in two additional Whole Foods regions. This full national launch expands Honey Mama's availability in over 500 Whole Foods locations across the country, and makes Whole Foods the largest retailer to carry Honey Mama's nationally.

"Honey Mama's invites you to be curious about your food choices. By nature of being a refrigerated treat, we're nudging people to ask themselves, 'Why is this here and not in the shelf stable chocolate aisle? What are the ingredients and why?" says Goldsby. "National expansion at Whole Foods provides the opportunity to pique more curiosity and be more accessible. Years ago, when I started demoing the product at trade shows, one of the most common questions I would get was 'Are your products in Whole Foods?' Being a national brand with Whole Foods opens up availability in new distribution centers that so many independent retailers count on and uplifts the natural foods channel as a whole. For the first time in eight years, I am thrilled to answer this question with a resounding YES! A true win-win."

About Honey Mama's

Honey Mama's is the maker of category-defying refrigerated cocoa truffle bars, founded in 2013 when Christy Goldsby, a former bakery owner, had a life changing wellness experience that inspired her to re-define what indulgence can offer. Her vision became a reality with the launch of a one-of-a-kind line of bars made from a foundation of five pure ingredients that are wildly delicious and nourishing. The culinary flavor combinations – lavender and rose petals, tahini and tangerine oil, Vietnamese cinnamon and cayenne – provide a velvety, melt-in-your-mouth texture and flavor experience that anchor you in a moment of decadent bliss. A base of raw honey, unrefined coconut oil, cocoa, and Himalayan pink salt provides a recipe for everyday indulgence and vitality with super clean ingredients naturally free from refined sugar, soy, eggs, dairy, gluten, and grains. Honey Mama's bars are available in the refrigerated section at more than 2,200 retail locations nationwide and online at www.honeymamas.com .

