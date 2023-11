Honey Market to grow by USD 5.57 billion from 2022 to 2027; The rise in private-label products to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The honey market is expected to grow by USD 5.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with honey are notably driving the honey market. However, factors such as high cost of production and transportation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Honey Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this sector, specialty shops have a wide range of brands and product portfolios which include both brand-specific and multibranded ranges across all their stores. By opening their own stores manufacturers and distributors can plan for marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, or information technology support budgets. This autonomy allows them to gain direct contact with consumers, while they are not dependent on independent retailers. Offline honey product distributors, on the other hand, are facing a challenge from an increasing number of Internet distribution channels.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as China , India , and Japan produce considerable volumes of honey to fuel growth in this region. These are the most important honey-exporting countries, in particular China . Major suppliers prioritize the provision of transport and storage facilities with a view to reducing food waste and decreasing price increases in the supply chain, as part of their efforts to address food safety concerns. As a result of government investments and initiatives such as the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission NBHM under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India's honey market is on the rise.

Company Insights

The honey market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Alpalair Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd., Little Bee Impex, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, PA and SC Steens Ltd., Savannah Bee Co., Sioux Honey Association Crop., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., Wedderspoon Organic Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, Turkey, Iran, China, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

