Honey Stinger Announces John D'Alessandro as new CEO

Honey Stinger

Feb. 13, 2024

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Stinger, the leader in fueling pro, college and amateur teams, plus millions of physically active individuals, is pleased to announce the appointment of John D'Alessandro as its new Chief Executive Officer.

D'Alessandro joins Honey Stinger with more than two decades of consumer packaged goods experience, having compiled an exceptional track record of driving growth, innovation and profitability. His strategic vision, operational expertise, and passion for sports align perfectly with Honey Stinger's mission to provide high-quality, great tasting sports nutrition for athletes and active individuals.

"John is a seasoned leader with a passion for fostering strong brands and accelerating their growth," said Nick DiCarlo, Managing Partner at Factory LLC, Honey Stinger's lead investor. "We are excited to welcome John to the Honey Stinger family and are confident that his leadership will propel the company to new heights."

"With much appreciation for its past, I am thrilled to join Honey Stinger at this time to lead it into the future, building upon the brand's values-driven legacy in sports nutrition," said D'Alessandro. "I am excited to get to work alongside the high-performing teams at Honey Stinger and Factory LLC to take the brand to new audiences, expand our product offerings, and work daily to further our mission to fuel the active ambitions of our customers."

About Honey Stinger:
Honey Stinger sweetens the burn for more than 1,500 pro and college athletic teams—plus countless individuals, youth athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Honey Stinger's great tasting, convenient products – which include waffles, bars, chews, gels, and hydration powders – help users prepare, perform, and recover so they are always at their best. Based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado since 2001, Honey Stinger products can be found nationwide across all retail channels and online at  www.honeystinger.com.

