Honeybee Partners with DJ/Producer Dani Thorne to Launch Late Night Vegan Food Brand PBAF

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeybee Burger Inc. ("Honeybee"), the owner and operator of the plant-based burger chain Honeybee Burger, today announced that it has partnered with DJ/producer Dani Thorne to launch a late-night burger brand called "PBAF", for "plant based as f_ck".

PBAF's menu differs from Honeybee, though will still feature delicious and original vegan takes on traditional fast food, including the classic cheeseburger, fried chicken sandwiches, and more. The menu will be targeted for late-night customers looking for plant-based delivery options.

DJ/producer Dani Thorne is ready to help PBAF shine

"We think Dani is the perfect voice for PBAF, which we think of as vegan with an attitude," says Adam Weiss, founder of Honeybee Burger, a popular plant-based burger chain in Los Angeles.

Dani, a veteran of the late-night club scene and professional DJ, is an avid vegan advocate and huge fan of Honeybee. "I fell in love with Honeybee's take on vegan food. I am excited to partner with them on PBAF because we can spread the appeal of vegan food to a crowd that doesn't have many late-night options," said Dani.

Dani's Instagram following of over 500k is part of her influence, though she also performs at live events and festivals. Dani will create PBAF-related content to help drive customers to PBAF's delivery platforms.

This is a non-traditional partnership for a burger brand, which is perfect according to Weiss. "PBAF is definitely a non-traditional brand. Dani's eclectic personality, her creative energy, and her passion for vegan food makes her a great fit for the customers we are seeking," said Weiss.

About Honeybee

Honeybee launched in Los Angeles in 2019 as the first fully mission-driven, all plant-based QSR. More information on PBAF may be seen at WWW.PB-AF.com, and on Instagram @plant_based_as_f_ck.

About Dani Thorne

Los Angeles based DJ/Producer Dani Thorne aka COM3T is taking the universe by storm with her entrancing bass tracks, giving listeners a glimpse into the psychedelic nature of her work. Thorne has climbed the ranks in the electronic space by giving fans an alternative universe to escape to. She has been mentioned in coveted publications such as EDM.com and Billboard. Dani has been a vegan advocate for the past 6 years. On Instagram @dani_thorne

