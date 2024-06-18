HoneyBook Commits $500K to Launch First-Ever Breakthrough Grant for Emerging Independent Businesses

Designed to help early-stage marketing and creative consultants scale, the Breakthrough Grant will welcome 10 business owners into its inaugural cohort

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyBook , the leading clientflow management platform for independent businesses, has announced its first-ever Breakthrough Grant designed to empower early-stage marketing and creative consultants with the tools, resources, and invaluable mentorship they need to scale their business—a $500,000 total investment.

By the end of the year, HoneyBook will fund two rounds of the program that will award 10 winners each cycle with a grant valued at $25,000. More than just funding, the program will provide essential resources to accelerate business success.

"The future of work is evolving, and more individuals are seeking the autonomy and flexibility of independent consulting," says Co-Founder and CEO, Oz Alon. "HoneyBook is dedicated to empowering this shift, and the Breakthrough Grant is our latest investment in furthering our mission to empower independent business success."

The employment landscape has undergone recent disruption, with over 80,000 tech layoffs recorded in 2024 alone and job cuts reaching levels not seen since the dot-com crash. In response, many professionals are leaving corporate roles to start consulting. HoneyBook's Breakthrough Grant will help these entry-level independent businesses unlock their business potential with a $25,000 package that includes:

A three-year Premium HoneyBook membership

$18,000 cash for winners to invest in additional tools or training

Plus, winners will gain access to a private peer community and exclusive workshops

HoneyBook has a track record of success with members experiencing an average revenue growth of 34% in their first year. Over 100,000 businesses in the U.S. and Canada trust HoneyBook and have booked upwards of $15 billion in business through the platform since the company's founding in 2013.

"HoneyBook has been a pivotal part in freeing up time for me to focus on continuing to grow the business, and every year we've been able to double our revenue from the year before," said Moises Cardenas, HoneyBook Member since 2022.

The Breakthrough Grant is for early-stage marketing and creative consultants who are committed to their business venture and seeking growth. Though rewarding, independent work comes with unique challenges that cause many businesses to fail in their first five years. HoneyBook aims to bridge this gap by providing consultants with the essential tools, education, and community support to help secure their long-term success.

Applications are open from June 18 to July 16, 2024, and winners will be announced the week of August 5, 2024. Visit www.honeybook.com/lp/breakthrough_grant for more on eligibility, application process, and additional information.

Up next, HoneyBook will reopen the Breakthrough Grant to a second cohort of applicants later this year to support even more entrepreneurs on their journey to independent business success. Through its ongoing efforts, HoneyBook's Breakthrough Grant will commit $500,000 in capital and resources to support this fast-growing sector in 2024.

