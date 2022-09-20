Owner Ariana Lovato expands her business with a brick-and-mortar location, a proprietary cabinetry line, and a podcast

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb Home Design, an award-winning interior design firm based on the Central Coast of California, announces the opening of a showroom in Arroyo Grande, Cal. to showcase its new Honey Cabinetry line and accommodate the growing team.

Honeycomb Home Design Opens Showroom on California’s Central Coast to Showcase New Honey Cabinetry Line

The 1,800-square-foot showroom is the next big step in the rapid growth of Honeycomb Home Design. The team of eight people will now be based in the Honeycomb Headquarters showroom, led by owner and principal designer Ariana Lovato who explains: "When I first started Honeycomb, I was working out of my studio kitchen table. Then we rented a 300-square-foot space in Shell Beach, where we worked for almost four years. In that time, I added five team members and we quickly outgrew it."

Aside from providing much-needed expanded workspace, the showroom showcases the new proprietary Honey Cabinetry lines. Made in North America, Honey Cabinetry includes a semi-custom as well as a custom line. There are a variety of options and finishes available to match different styles, tastes and budgets. All Honey Cabinetry options are made of plywood and offer soft-close, full extension as well as dovetail drawer box details. The finish selection has been custom curated and is exclusively available through Honeycomb.

"We're excited to be able to showcase and offer our own cabinetry options to our clients. This ensures that the client will have the exact finish and style we had designed for them," says Lovato. "Our cabinetry door styles are very unique and they are not easily accessible through local cabinet shops. Plus, the finish is on par with an automotive quality finish. We love being able to offer this turnkey option including professional installation for our clients."

Lovato also recently launched her own podcast called The Buzz by Honeycomb, where she interviews design and building industry experts and homeowners to shed some light on what the process looks like and ways to improve it. "I'm passionate about helping people understand how the process works and how they can best work with designers and tradespeople."

A Grand Opening event to celebrate the new showroom, cabinetry and podcast is scheduled. Honeycomb Home Design is partnering with SLO Food Bank to accept donations for the event.

About Honeycomb Home Design

Founded in 2016 by owner and principal designer Ariana Lovato, Honeycomb Home Design is an award-winning interior design firm located on the Central Coast of California. It offers full-service interior and kitchen & bath design, furnishings, and custom cabinetry for residential or commercial projects.

