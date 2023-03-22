Honeycomm Acquires Dropified's Cutting-Edge Print on Demand Tech to Revolutionize the Health and Wellness Industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyComm (HoneyComm.io), a leading e-commerce platform for the health & wellness industry, has announced the acquisition of cutting-edge print-on-demand technology from Dropified LLC (Dropified.com), a long-standing tier one player in the e-commerce space. The deal is valued at over $30 million USD, and this acquisition is set to revolutionize the health and wellness industry.

With this new technology, HoneyComm can offer a wide range of products to brands, including custom branded health and wellness supplements, cosmetics, pet supplements, and more. This technology will also enable HoneyComm to streamline their fulfillment process, offer brands bundling options, marketing options and reduce overhead costs, which will ultimately lead to cost savings and a much better experience for the brand owners and their customers.

"We are excited to add Dropified's print-on-demand technology to our platform," said HoneyComm CEO, Steven Anderson. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide the best possible customer experience by offering unique and innovative products that can be shipped to the end-user in record time. We have always sought to be the go-to platform for health and wellness e-commerce brands, and this acquisition brings us one step closer to achieving that objective."

The print-on-demand technology will also allow HoneyComm to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact by producing only what is ordered, reducing the need for overproduction and storage.

"HoneyComm is the perfect partner for our technology. They have the logistics figured out with quality control, compliance, fulfillment, order delivery, warehousing, and product expansion. When you marry what they have to the technology we've built over the last five years, which includes automated multi-channel e-commerce management, live label design tech, automated rendering of product images and even our newest development in artificial intelligence, you've got a one-of-a-kind solution that actually works from end-to-end," said Dropified CEO, Lowell Rempel.

The acquisition demonstrates HoneyComm's commitment to innovation while providing its merchants a best-in-class customer experience. "We've just positioned ourselves as both the logistics and technology leader in this space and we couldn't be more excited about what this will do for consumable brands across the globe," said Anderson.

In summary, this acquisition will bring unique and customized branded cosmetic & supplement products on-demand, while also reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact. HoneyComm's acquisition of Dropified's print-on-demand technology is a game-changer for the health and wellness industry, and the perfect partnership between HoneyComm's logistics expertise and Dropified's cutting-edge technology.

HoneyComm is the world's leading e-commerce company providing customized, just-in-time branded, consumable products to hundreds of companies across the US and beyond.

