Honeydew Energy Advisors Helps Commercial and Multi-Unit Properties in the District of Columbia Avoid Millions in Fines for Wasteful Buildings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeydew Energy Advisors (Honeydew), a DC-based full service commercial and residential energy consulting firm , announces services to help property owners in DC avoid potential millions of dollars in fines if their properties fail to comply with new Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS), the most progressive building energy efficiency policies in the nation.

Honeydew Energy Advisors, a DC-based full service commercial and residential energy consulting firm, provides services to help property owners in DC avoid potential millions of dollars in fines if their properties fail to comply with new Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS), the most progressive building energy efficiency policies in the nation.

According to this policy, all buildings below the standards will have to significantly improve their building's infrastructure. Failure to comply with BEPS can result in steep fines of up to $7.5 million per property. Buildings are subjected to BEPS based on their ENERGY STAR™ Score, which is a measurement of a site's Energy Use Intensity (EUI) relative to its peers nationwide.

"DC's Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) are some of the strictest standards nationwide," said Andrew Zimdahl, co-founder and CEO of Honeydew.

All buildings within the District of Columbia that are below DC's median ENERGY STAR™ Score will need to choose a pathway to reduce their EUI. The year when a property is subject to BEPS is determined by its gross floor area, with buildings over 50,000 sqft starting in 2021, buildings over 25,000 sqft starting in 2026, and buildings over 10,000 sqft in 2029.

Buildings close to the median can achieve compliance by raising their score to the median. Sites that are further below the median can comply by reducing their EUI by 20% or through alternative measures approved by DC's Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE).

Honeydew has the resources and serves as a one-stop-shop to help property managers, owners, and HOAs comply with BEPS, beginning with a complimentary webinar titled "Hedging your BEPS: Preparing for DC's New Energy Standards " on March 3rd, 2021 at 11 am EST. . During this webinar, Honeydew experts will explain BEPS regulations, as well as highlight cost-effective technologies and strategies for improving building's performance. Honeydew is positioned to elucidate these new regulations and avail a network of local experts to implement the best solutions.

"At first glance, the BEPS may seem daunting. We view them as an opportunity to help our clients dramatically decrease their operating expenses and increase property value," commented Andrew Zimdahl, co-founder and CEO of Honeydew.

About Honeydew Energy Advisors

Honeydew Energy Advisors is an energy consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Washington, DC that helps multifamily and commercial clients reduce operational expenses.

Name of Press Contact: Andrew Zimdahl

Phone: 202.670.9625

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Honeydew Energy Advisors